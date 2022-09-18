The Daily Advertiser
JM
By Jimmy Meiklejohn
Updated September 18 2022 - 7:49am, first published 7:30am
Junee has won the Burmeister Shield for the first time since 2008 after defeating Gundagai 14-10 in a thrilling grand final at Equex.

Jimmy Meiklejohn

