Junee has won the Burmeister Shield for the first time since 2008 after defeating Gundagai 14-10 in a thrilling grand final at Equex.
The Diesels trailed early, but scored three tries in a row to set up a healthy margin, before holding off a fast finishing Tigers side.
Junee coach Damion Fraser was proud of the fight that his side showed, especially after they played the majority of the second half with only 12 men on the field.
"I'm definitely so proud," Fraser said.
"We discussed it before the game that defence was going to win this championship and they defended with all of their heart.
"Even with playing with 12 players on the football field."
MORE SPORT NEWS:
Gundagai were looking to win their third Burmeister Shield in a row and were the first ones to hit the scoreboard following an early try to Stephen Gill.
With Braith Crane making the successful conversion, the Tigers were leading 6-0.
While the Tigers had the majority of possession in the opening 15 minutes of the first half, they were unable to make the most of their momentum.
The Diesels then began to find their feet with Chris Lewis crossing the line soon after for Junee, however Josh Sykes was unable to make the conversion.
Aminiasi Navunitali scored in the corner for the Diesels just before halftime and although Sykes wasn't able to convert the tricky conversion, Junee went into the sheds up 8-6.
It was a stalemate early in the second half, before Navunitali was sin-binned with around 21 minutes left in the half reducing the Diesels to just 12 men.
Despite having one less on the field, the Diesels still found a way to extend their margin with Kye Wright crossing the line and Sykes converted what was probably his hardest attempt of the afternoon.
With 10 minutes to go, the Tigers bounced back with Chris Bell scoring in the corner and with a wayward conversion, Gundagai trailed 14-10.
There was yet more drama to unfold when Matt Field was sent off with just five minutes remaining, as the Diesels were again forced to play with one less on the ground.
However, they held strong to secure a hard-fought premiership.
With the Diesels playing with one less on the field Fraser said he was a touch nervous late, but had full confidence that his side would be able to cover the loss.
"I was definitely nervous," he said.
"But the boys did well, they played for each other and you could see that today."
The Diesels made the grand final the hard way after going down to the Tigers in the qualifying final 22-18.
Despite the loss, they picked themselves back up and won through an elimination and preliminary final to set up a re-match with the Tigers.
"I had a conversation with them," Fraser said.
"Back in '99 I was playing for Harden-Murrumburrah and we came from last place to make a grand final.
"We pretty much did the same road, the only difference is Junee took out the grand final.
"It's a rebuilding phase for the club and next year we want to show everyone what we can do on the first grade field."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.