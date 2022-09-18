Junee pulled of a remarkable second half comeback to narrowly defeat Young in the Weissel Cup grand final.
The Cherrypickers were on fire in the first half scoring 14 unanswered points, however the Diesels mounted a heroic comeback and kept Young scoreless in the second half to take victory.
Junee coach Michael McDermott was super proud of the fightback his side showed with them needing a much improved performance after being kept scoreless in the opening half to take the 16-14 win.
"It was probably the worst half we have played," McDermott said.
"But they were excellent, they were awesome in the first half and we had to dig deep to get back into it."
The game got off to a horror start for Young with Jesse Thompson being helped from the field in the first set.
However things soon got better for the Cherrypickers, with Brock Sing crossing the line and giving Young an early lead.
With momentum on their side, the Cherrypickers continued to attack with Sam Graziani scoring Young's second try of the grand final.
With a successful conversion from Sing, the Cherrypickers were up 10-0.
But they weren't done just yet, with Noah Dal Molin making the most of a costly knock on from Junee to cross for the Cherrypickers' third as Sing hit the upright and missed the tricky conversion.
Down 14-0 at halftime, the Diesels needed to lift and lift they did.
Junee captain Will McDermott crossed early in the second half for the Diesels and with the successful conversion, the score was now 14-6.
The Diesels continued to attack with tempers flaring between the two sides with just over 10 minutes to play.
Junee's Blayne Linsell and Sing were sin-binned as a result of the scuffle, with Junee being awarded a penalty.
They made the most of it with Sam Neale crossing for the Diesels second try and with McDermott successfully converting the margin was cut to just two points.
With momentum firmly with them, the Diesels crossed again with Joel Crowder scoring out wide and giving Junee the lead with just over five minutes remaining.
Young's Corey Lucas was sin-binned with just over two minutes remaining, with the Diesels holding strong to run out premiers.
With his side down 14-0 at halftime, McDermott said that his message was to strengthen their defence in the ruck.
"I just told the boys that we had to stop them from getting through the centre of the rucks," he said.
"Because they were doing it too easy in the first half and we needed to work on that."
Despite not having a first grade team, McDermott said the support has still been fantastic for Junee and it was a great feeling to win a premiership for the Diesels.
"It's been awesome," he said.
"The club has been really good even though we haven't got a first grade team.
"The supporters have been great, so it's been really good."
Sam Neale was awarded the medal for best on ground, with McDermott pleased with the performance of a number of his players.
"I though Jack McCarthy played well," he said.
"McKinley Hamblin was very good up through the centre, he was awesome.
"Sam Sainsbury was great also, but they all played really well, especially in that second half."
