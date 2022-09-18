A clear run, strong tags, and good preparation set up Temora for their 16-0 win over Brothers in the Group Nine leaguetag grand final on Sunday.
In their first chance to win a premiership since their devastating 26-0 loss to Brothers in 2019, Temora were determined to get the win and end a 12-year premiership drought.
Out of the blocks early, Temora's day started with a heart stopping try as Jackelyn Hughes pushed her way through multiple Brothers defenders to slam the ball over the line.
Strong line defence was a mainstay of the game with both Temora and Brothers finding themselves stuck in their attacking ten unable to add points to the board.
Playing-coach Courtney McCrone was overjoyed by the win.
"You don't appreciate (a premiership) until you've lost one. I think our girls worked really hard and there's a bit of a mental battle in showing up when you've been beaten by that team before but we really aimed up today," McCrone said.
Every time Brothers managed to get a break, Temora were on them, forcing them to make errors under pressure and grabbing ruthlessly at tags with two hands.
"We know you've got to tag well against them and you can't give them a sniff because they've got speed all over the field," McCrone said.
Utilising their seven-player bench, Temora had a constant stream of fresh legs coming onto the field, giving their players the chance to gas themselves on long runs before having a break.
McCrone said managing the bench while on field was easier thanks to coaching staff who were her eyes off the field when she plays.
"We've not had the privilege of having a bench as strong as the players on the field and that's been a big difference for us, we haven't had to push out really big minutes form our best players because we've got replacements coming on that can fill those hole really well," she said.
Keeping Brothers scoreless in the first half, Temora weren't going to let Brothers get a sniff of the win and smashed out a fantastic first set of six, seamlessly moving the ball to their try line.
As Brothers tightened their defence Temora weren't able to cross, and it looked in the next set like Brothers were ready to claw their way back into the game.
Temora responded well, snapping at tags and getting the ball back to their end, where four swift passes in the final run set Victoria McRae up to score in the far corner.
A running try from Paige Amarant just a few minutes later had Temora up and about, with the win all but sealed.
"We worked our butts off this year and I'm just so proud of their efforts," McCrone said.
Leading into the game McCrone knew that defence was going to be key in winning the game, and made it the focus of their preparation.
Playing well both in defence and attack, best on ground was awarded to Ruby Watterson for an outstanding full game performance.
McCrone said it was an impressive effort from the referees to choose a best on ground player as there was so many stand out performances.
Tahlia Sinclair is a sports journalist at The Daily Advertiser.
