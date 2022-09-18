The Daily Advertiser
Photos

Temora break Group Nine league tag premiership drought against Wagga Brothers

Tahlia Sinclair
By Tahlia Sinclair
Updated September 18 2022 - 9:15am, first published 3:43am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A clear run, strong tags, and good preparation set up Temora for their 16-0 win over Brothers in the Group Nine leaguetag grand final on Sunday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tahlia Sinclair

Tahlia Sinclair

Tahlia Sinclair is a sports journalist at The Daily Advertiser.

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.