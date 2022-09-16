After getting a quick taste of country football in 2020, Josh Ayers is looking to be part of something big with Young this season.
Ayers was a late arrival at Young when COVID first struck and despite not playing with the club last year was keen to make a return.
He's certainly glad he did.
"It's been unreal," Ayers said.
"When I came out the first year I played as COVID hit and the Canberra comp was knocked down to three teams.
"Doddo (Mick Dodson) got me to go out and have that year with Young and I just couldn't believe how well the club was run.
"It's just a completely different thing to Canberra as the whole town gets behind you, everyone kind of knows your name and has just been unreal.
"It's been a breath of fresh air going out there this year and it felt like I hadn't even left."
Ayers returned to West Belconnen last year, where he was the joint winner of the Les McIntyre Medal as best and fairest in the competition, however he always wanted to head back to the Cherrypickers.
"I had to go back to play for Westies that year as I owed them a year but I knew straight away I was going to go back out there just with how I was treated last time," Ayers said.
"I felt like I owed them a proper full year and I've really enjoyed it.
"The travelling is a bit much but when you are travelling with the boys from Goulburn it makes it a bit easier and it's a tough style of football and it's just a great town to be in."
Ayers is yet to decide on what lies ahead, preferring to get through the season first.
The main priority is trying to help Young to their first premiership since 1991.
Ayers is one of the few players in the side who were born at the time and the 36-year-old is also looking to end a grand final drought of his own.
He's been part of three losing grand finals in Canberra, after falling short with Gungahlin in 2008 before suffering back-to-back losses with Queanbeyan Kangaroos in 2016 and 2017.
Knowing there won't be too many more opportunities, Ayers hopes this one against Gundagai at Equex Centre on Sunday will be different.
"There is a good feeling around the town I know that much, and I really don't want to lose again," he said.
"Unless I'm like Mick Dodson and can play until I'm 47 I don't think there are too many left."
Ayers has formed a great combination with Mitch Cornish on Young left edge so far this season and his damaging ball running has been a real boost for the side.
However he's had to overcome a hurdle this week after suffering a knee injury in the preliminary final win over Tumut last week.
Despite the scare he is confident he will be right.
"I've had a bit of a niggling injury but it feels alright now," Ayers said.
"Hopefully I will strap it up and it will be right but it's not the most ideal preparation.
"I will get over it and I don't think it is going to hamper me too much."
Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.
