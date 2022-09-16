The Daily Advertiser

Josh Ayers looks to end run of outs in grand finals

Courtney Rees
September 16 2022
Young second rower Josh Ayers is looking to end his own grand final drought on Sunday.

After getting a quick taste of country football in 2020, Josh Ayers is looking to be part of something big with Young this season.

Sports journalist

Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.

