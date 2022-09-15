Hard luck for Hall ahead of grand final

Young will take an unchanged line up into their first grand final appearance in 24 years with Nic Hall unable to take his place.
The team's leading tryscorer suffered a hamstring late in their narrow loss to Gundagai in the major semi-final two weeks ago.
The Cherrypickers were able to overcome a 12-man Tumut outfit with him to set up another shot at the unbeaten Tigers.
However they will have to do it without the brilliant fullback again.
"I think we all knew he wasn't going to be right," captain-coach Nick Cornish said.
"He's obviously very disappointed but he understands it is a part of footy and he's still around the training sessions and will be there on game day supporting us.
"He's been a big part of our success this year and he's hard to replace but Fitzy managed to do a job before he got injured on the weekend and I still think we are a good enough side to put it to Gundagai."
Harry Fitzpatrick retains his place in the centres despite picking up an hamstring injury of his own in the 22-14 loss last week.
Hall's absence forced a reshuffle with the 'Pickers going back to their spine from last year with Tyler Cornish at fullback and Nick Cornish at five-eighth.
In a mixed return to the top grade, Fitzpatrick was sin binned before failing to finish the game.
However Cornish is confident he is the right man to have come into the team despite the injury scare.
"Fitzy tells me he will be right," he said.
Inoke Vunipola also started in the front row with Aaron Slater nursing a calf injury against the Blues and a decision of which way the team lines up won't be finalised until the weekend.
However Slater is expected to come off the bench again.
Cornish is looking for a more controlled effort as they look to end a 31-year premiership after giving Gundagai too many opportunities in their last match up.
It's something he thought they improved against the Blues and is looking to see more of the same.
"Looking at that game from the last time we played them we just gave them too much ball," Cornish said.
"We still managed to score the same amount of tries as them but our ball handling and penalties just got them up our end of the field. We just didn't respect the ball enough."
Gundagai have made the one change with representative winger Jack Lyons back as expected.
Corey Wilson returns to the bench with Mark Elphick focusing on winning another reserve grade title.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community.
Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.
