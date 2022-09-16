Luff looks to embrace next grand final opportunity

James Luff wasn't sure he would make it through to the end of the season after dealing with concussion issues but now that he is into another Group Nine grand final he's looking to make the most of it.
The two-time Weissel Medal will line up in his sixth grand final for Gundagai as they look to finish off their unbeaten season at Equex Centre on Sunday.
Luff missed six weeks in the middle of the year after sustaining a number of head knocks in the early part of the season.
It left him weighing up his future in the sport, but before the star hooker decides on what lies ahead the 29-year-old just wants to enjoy another grand final experience.
"During the middle of the year I was definitely looking at hanging the boots up, but I'm just going to wait and see," Luff said.
"I'm just going to play this week, really enjoy it and then see what is going on but I am feeling a lot better than I was mid year after a few head knocks.
"I was a bit cloudy but just to be firing, playing a bit of good football and seeing the results on the field, things are going really well.
"It's still up in the air but I just want to focus on this weekend and then reflect after the season and see what happens again."
Luff was a teenager when Gundagai lost the 2011 grand final before returning to the club in time for their drought-breaking premiership in 2015.
He lost the 2016 grand final, missed out on the club's path to the 2017 grand final due to a knee injury, before returning for their 2018 premiership.
He won the John Hill Medal that season after being named best in the grand final before also being part of Gundagai's most recent success in 2020.
Despite all that success Luff is chasing more and believes the balance the club has created with their local talent and some new faces continues to pay dividends.
"We've had a really successful decade at the club and it all started off with PJ (James Smart) and Cameron Woo and a lot of good locals," Luff said.
"We've had some bought in players that have stayed the test of time like Blake Dunn and Damian Willis, who have been here for a long time, and the odd buy here and there like Nathan (Rose) and Latrell (Siegwalt) this year have been unreal for us as well as Jack Lyons.
"It is a good club and once people come they generally stay for a while."
Luff feels he's had an up and down season.
However he's played in their last four wins, three in the regular season before a major semi-final win over grand final rivals Young.
"It's been a challenging year for myself personally just having that bit of a stop-start season," Luff said. "The draw was a bit of a funny one this year but I think we've only played four games in 10 weeks so it has been hard to find a bit of rhythm.
"Especially as I had that time off in the middle of the year but in saying that as a team I think Berks (captain-coach Luke Berkrey) has done well to lighten the training loads when need be.
"He's got us firing on the weeks that we need to and that has shown with our unbeaten record at the moment.
"It has been a good year. There's been a few injuries here and there but it is good to be at full strength for the grand final."
Despite having so little football coming into the grand final, Luff hopes the Tigers can get off to a fast start against a Cherrypickers outfit who have played four games in the past four weeks.
"I think we have to get off to a good start as they have had a hard run," he said.
"They've had a hard last round of the season games before three hard finals games so I think their legs will be tired so if we can start fast and get to an early lead we will be harder to chase down.
"They've got a lot of strike weapons on the field with the Cornish boys in particular but if we can start past and eliminate those key players I think that will go a long way towards winning the game."
