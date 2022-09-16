The Daily Advertiser

Luff looks to embrace next grand final opportunity

Updated September 16 2022 - 7:49am, first published 7:30am
Gundagai hooker James Luff, with son Paddy at Anzac Park, is looking to deliver the Tigers another premiership on Sunday. Picture by Courtney Rees

James Luff wasn't sure he would make it through to the end of the season after dealing with concussion issues but now that he is into another Group Nine grand final he's looking to make the most of it.

