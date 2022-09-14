Cornish brothers look to win grand final together

The Cornish brothers came as a package deal to Young last season and are now looking to combine for premiership success together.
After Mitch returned to Goulburn to join younger brothers Tyler and Nick in 2019, the trio helped their hometown club to a grand final appearance before injury struck.
A throat injury suffered in the preliminary final prevented the former Canberra and Roosters playmaker from lining up in the decider, which the team went on to lose.
COVID stopped them in the past two seasons so now the trio are looking to make this chance count.
Especially as they may not get another shot.
"We haven't talked about it much as we are very focused on our prep but it would be something to look back on forever," Mitch Cornish said.
"I know Nicholas is staying as captain-coach so it could be the first and only one."
While Nick is locked in for another season at Young as captain-coach, the future of his older brothers is not yet decided.
It only adds to the occasion.
"We want to win a comp together and who knows when the next time we play with each other will be so hopefully we can get it done," Nick Cornish said.
"There's the chance we won't be playing together next year so getting a win this weekend will mean a lot."
Mitch and Tyler have been travelling from Goulburn to play with the club in the past two seasons.
Tyler admitted it's been hard spending some much time on the road.
However winning a premiership together would make it worthwhile.
"It hurt pretty bad not to be able to play with him (in 2019) so we've finally got the chance to have all three of us together," Tyler said.
"It would be a dream and I wouldn't want to do it with anyone else but those two boys."
A decision of where the two older brothers play next year is yet to be decided but Tyler will be guided by what Mitch does.
"It will depend heavily on what Mitch does and he's likely to play in Goulburn so pretty much wherever he plays I'll follow but Young has been great," Tyler said.
"It is a shame we aren't closer as the travel does get tough but you wouldn't find a better club, I've never been involved with a better club and I can't speak highly enough of how they treat you and just the town itself. They really get behind you and look after you."
