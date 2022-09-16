The world has come full circle for Adam Humbert as he moves his real estate business into the very building where he started his working life as a fresh faced teenager.
Kitson Property is soon to take up residence at 66 Baylis Street and the move is a sentimental one for Mr Humbert and for his very first boss - chemist Michael O'Reilly.
"I worked here for Michael, I reckon I was 14, I wasn't legal age, through until I finished St.Michael's and went into full time work, which was when I was 17," he said.
That was 22 years ago and now Mr Humbert, alongside wife and business partner Belinda, has bought the building.
"I was scouting for places for sale and this building wasn't even for sale and I approached the agent and said 'find out if that person wants to become a vendor instead of a lender'," Mr Humbert said.
"It was a good spot, but it was a little bit sentimental ... having worked here all those years ago, it feels good to be back here."
The pair met up at the building shortly after Mr Humbert took the keys and the memories flooded back for them both.
Mr O'Reilly reminisced about the spot where somebody broke in once upon a time, and pointed out an area where there might lie some hidden hardwood flooring beneath the grey carpeting.
"I was a tenant here from '93 to 2016," said Mr O'Reilly as he looked around the empty storefront. It was his first time stepping foot in the building since he took his chemist across the street to 67 Baylis.
Adam's older sister worked at the chemists and she got her little brother the job, Mr O'Reilly remembers.
"He came as a very junior, junior, [employee] but very capable young man," he said.
"It's nice to see [the buidling] in good hands.
"And one more shop that's not empty is good for everyone."
The move is not all sentiment though, but rather a result of his business going from strength to strength, Mr Humbert said.
"We're in 100sqm now, this is 260sqm. As far as the dynamics of a real estate business go, this is enough to satisfy our needs now and certainly grow into the future," he said.
"The timing is right. The market has been phenomenal. Belinda and myself have only had the business for 18 months or so, the timing is just right to secure our forever home."
Conor comes to Wagga from Sydney, where he worked for education and health publications. Originally from London, Conor is interested in your quirky story. Mobile: 0400 311 335 EMAIL: conor.burke@dailyadvertiser.com.au
