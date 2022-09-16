The Daily Advertiser

Kitson Property to take residence at 66 Baylis Street, a sentimental move for owner Adam Humbert

By Conor Burke
September 16 2022 - 8:35pm
Adam Humbert will be moving his business, Kitson Property, into the Baylis Street space formerly occupied by Michael O'Reilly Pharmacy, where Adam worked his very first job. Picture by Madeline Begley

The world has come full circle for Adam Humbert as he moves his real estate business into the very building where he started his working life as a fresh faced teenager.

