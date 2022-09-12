The Daily Advertiser

Wagga NAIDOC Ball recognises Aunty Isabel Reid, Aboriginal community leaders

By Tim Piccione
September 12 2022 - 11:00am
NAIDOC Wagga Lifetime Achievement Award winner Aunty Isabel Reid (right) with Rosie Powell, who presented the honour on Saturday night. Picture supplied

A beloved Wiradjuri elder was one of many Aboriginal community members recognised over the weekend at Wagga's NAIDOC Ball.

