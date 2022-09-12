The Daily Advertiser

Man to front Wagga court after police make arrest at Ashmont home

Taylor Dodge
By Taylor Dodge
Updated September 12 2022 - 4:18am, first published 4:10am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A 47-year-old man has been arrested with an outstanding arrest warrant relating to an alleged property offence. File picture

A man wanted by police has been arrested and charged after he was found at a home in suburban Wagga.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Taylor Dodge

Taylor Dodge

Journalist

Taylor has four years of experience working as a Journalist for Australian Community Media covering an array of topics. Now a journalist for The Daily Advertiser, Taylor predominantly covers breaking news and crime. Connect with her at taylor.dodge@austcommunitymedia.com.au.

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.