A man wanted by police has been arrested and charged after he was found at a home in suburban Wagga.
Officers attached to the Riverina Police District located the 47-year-old man at an address in Ashmont about 4.15pm on Friday.
The man was arrested at the home before officers escorted him to Wagga police station a short time later.
Officers charged the man with an outstanding arrest warrant relating to an alleged property offence.
He was granted conditional bail to appear in Wagga Local Court on September 27.
Taylor has four years of experience working as a Journalist for Australian Community Media covering an array of topics. Now a journalist for The Daily Advertiser, Taylor predominantly covers breaking news and crime. Connect with her at taylor.dodge@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
