Wagga pubs are always in competition for your patronage and dollars, but when it comes to safety, they become a true collaborative.
At the centre of the nightlife alliance is a WhatsApp group where anyone removed from a venue or causing trouble is captured and shared with every pub in the Wagga region.
Wagga Liquor Accord president and Romano's publican Mat Oates said the group chat was started for "safety and security".
"It is really effective," he said.
"We can give a heads up if somebody's been ejected for quarrelsome behaviour or any other reason.
"We can let the other guys down the street know and we can all look after each other."
Mr Oates said the initiative helps people on both sides of the bar.
"It's not about locking people out," he said.
"It's about creating a good environment.
"At the end of the day, we all want to have the safest, happiest environment that we can for our team and for our customers," he said.
The Fitzmaurice Street pub owner said the Wagga Liquor Accord's success came from open and honest communication.
As well as the group chat, Wagga pubs meet every few weeks to discuss the collaborative's shared barred list, which was implemented when a 'barred from one, barred from all' initiative was adopted in the region.
Mr Oates said violence, drug use and underage drinking are the fastest ways to end up on the list.
William Farrer Hotel second-in-charge Gaby Clarke is her pub's designated member of the 'Wagga Hotel Group' WhatsApp chat.
The 20-year-old understands Wagga's weekend nightlife, working most Friday and Saturday nights.
"If there's a problem at one venue we normally get on the WhatsApp, we all communicate and send photos," she said.
"So we know what they're wearing, what their name is, what they look like."
Hospitality group Harvest Hotels now own two of Wagga's most popular weekend late night venues after purchasing the Victoria Hotel earlier this year for $29 million and the Farrer in 2021
Ms Clarke said the decision to let in patrons that appears on the group chat is still up to each pub's discretion.
"But nine times out of 10 you won't let them in the venue."
Ms Clarke said she had faced difficulties as a young woman in the hospitality industry, especially in scenarios dealing with overly intoxicated patrons and barrings.
"But I've learned to sort of put that behind me and just deal with it," she said.
"It's not about my age and gender, it's about how I can do the job."
Riverina District Licensing Supervisor Sergeant Nigel Turney has overseen the Wagga region for the last 16 years.
"When I first got here Wagga was quite problematic in terms of alcohol-related violence and antisocial behaviour," he said.
"So much so that we had two of the original 48 declared premises in the state."
A 2007 NSW legislation identified 48 of the most violent premises in the state, with Wagga featuring twice on the list.
"We always had a reputation of being a bit of a fight town," Sergeant Turney said.
"We've had a significant decrease in violence here."
NSW Bureau of Crime, Statistics and Research figures support Sergeant Turney's view on the region's shift.
Statistics from April 2021 to March 2022 show a rate of 90 alcohol-related, non-domestic assaults per 100,000 population in the Wagga local government area.
A figure which is notably down from the 202.2 per 100,000 population in the area from April 2004 to March 2005, just before Sergeant Turney began working in Wagga.
Sergeant Turney said a number of factors had contributed to reducing Wagga's alcohol-related violence numbers over the past decade, such as courtesy buses and the 'barred from one, barred from all' policy.
But most of all, the seasoned licensing cop said, was open communication between venues and adopting early intervention.
Covering a 40,000 square kilometre area of licensing, Sergeant Turney said random violence can still occur despite all preventative measures.
"We had a brawl a few weeks back out in the street with 70 to 100 people," he said.
"But it was at a licenced premise that we never even thought that would happen.
"We've also had two one-punch deaths in the last five years in this district."
Sergeant Turney said he wanted to see local venues be successful and praised the collaborative efforts between police and licensees to help keep antisocial behaviour down.
"People should be allowed to go out, have a good time, enjoy the company of their friends, have a dance, watch sport and have a punt without being harassed, without being assaulted," he said.
"And just be able to go home safe at the end of the night."
