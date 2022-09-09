Riverina Police District are investigating the circumstances surrounding a truck crash at Wallendbeen on Thursday that closed the Olympic Highway.
About 5pm on Thursday, emergency services were called to the Olympic Highway, about 20km north-east of Cootamundra, following reports of a truck crash.
"Police have been told the semi-trailer, with an attached trailer, was travelling south when it struck an overhead railway bridge, causing the truck to partially roll," Riverina Police District stated.
"The truck driver, a Victorian man aged 47, was treated at the scene before being taken to Young Hospital with superficial injuries.
"The bridge sustained serious structural damage."
Wallendbeen RFS and police also attended the scene.
The crash, forced the closure of both lanes of the major highway thoroughfare as well as the local railway line.
Pictures of the scene show debris from the bridge scattered on the railway below.
Riverina Police District said the Olympic Highway remained closed in both directions with diversions put in place, and motorists and rail travellers are advised to expect delays.
"Motorists should visit www.livetraffic.com before travelling," Riverina Police District stated.
Transport for NSW stated that an extended closure will be in place for repairs, site cleanup and vehicle salvage following a truck crash.
Northbound and southbound diversions will run on Burley Griffin Way and Wombat Road with both diversions being suitable for all vehicles.
Journalist for the Daily Advertiser in Wagga Wagga covering politics and data. Mobile: 0437 853 137 Email: rex.martinich@dailyadvertiser.com.au
