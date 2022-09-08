A truck has crashed on the Olympic Highway at Wallendbeen, forcing the closure of both lanes of the major thoroughfare as well as the local railway line.
Ambulance NSW paramedics were called to the scene about 5pm on Thursday.
It's understood a truck was travelling south along the highway through the town when it crashed over the railway line.
Pictures of the scene show debris from the bridge scattered on the railway below.
The truck is also shown on the roadside with its load spilt all over the ground.
Paramedics assessed the driver at the scene but it is understood he did not require hospitalisation.
Wallendbeen RFS and police also attended the scene.
The Olympic Highway has been closed in both directions between Silo Road and Burley Griffin Way.
A diversion for light vehicles is in place via the Burley Griffin Way and Silo Road.
Heavy vehicles in both directions are being parked.
Both the road and railway line are set to remain closed until a damage assessment is carried out.
Originally from South Australia, Andrew Mangelsdorf grew up in Victoria before launching his career in Temora, NSW. He also served as a journalist at Lake Cargelligo before making the move to The Daily Advertiser in 2022. Always on the lookout for story ideas, so if you've got one, let me know: andrew.mangelsdorf@austcommunitymedia.com.au
