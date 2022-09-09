The world is in shock and sadness at the sudden death of Queen Elizabeth II and so are the people of Wagga.
News that the Queen's health was deteriorating emerged on Thursday night local time when Buckingham Palace reported she was under medical supervision at Balmoral Castle in Scotland.
Close family members, including Prince Charles and sons William and Harry, rushed to be by her side.
In the early hours of Friday morning Buckingham Palace released an official statement saying, "The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral."
Aged 96, Queen Elizabeth was the United Kingdom's longest-serving monarch who served on the throne for 70 years.
The Daily Advertiser spoke with a number of people on Baylis Street on Friday morning who described her as an "excellent" queen and a "woman of integrity."
Lesley Campbell, 65, Downside
"When I heard the news about 6am I was a bit shocked and very saddened," Ms Campbell said.
"I actually had a tear in my eye and immediately texted all my friends to see if they knew what was going on.
"I'm a very strong republican, but despite that I'm still very sad for their family."
Ms Campbell recalled seeing the Queen swear in new British Prime Minister Liz Truss on Tuesday and thought she looked very frail at the time.
"I thought she should sit down and enjoy the rest of her life. But she still kept working and it's amazing," she said.
"I just wish we'd known a little sooner it was going to happen.
"My mum's 89 years old, so I thought of her as well."
Shane O'Callaghan, early 70s, Malmsbury, Victoria
"It's a sad occasion," Mr O'Callaghan said.
"When she came out to Australia in 1954, I was a young lad standing near the railway line when she came through Maryborough."
Mr O'Callaghan reflected on how the Queen handled her role during her reign.
"She's accepted the role with great honour over all those years," he said.
"To think that her father died when she was such a young woman and she stepped up and took on the role as Queen. That's something to be really cherished by her family.
"I shall drink a toast tonight for all the years she reigned.
"It will be very interesting to see how the Commonwealth goes, now that our matriarch [is gone].
"Perhaps it will be the beginning of the end, but I hope not."
Kale Popple, late 40s, Wagga
"I was sad when I heard the news," Mr Popple said.
"It's been a long time coming, but it's still a bit of a shock."
Mr Popple said the Queen's death will have a big impact on the future of our nation.
"Australia will change now that the Queen is gone. It won't be the same," he said.
Garry, 70, Tumut
Waking up about 5am this morning, Garry turned the radio on and was stunned when he heard the news.
"I was shocked and very saddened, although it wasn't unexpected," he said.
"The Queen was a woman of integrity. She did a good job and she will be missed."
Garry also shared condolences for the Royal family.
"I feel for her family at this time," he said.
"Having experienced loss myself, I know what it's like."
Reflecting on her reign, Garry noted she came to power the year he came into the world.
"The Queen came into power when I was born, so that's a long time," he said.
"There was an enormous amount of change during her reign."
But he has doubts about the future of the Commonwealth now that the Queen is no more.
"I don't know if the ones that follow her will be able to do the same job," Garry said.
"Having said that, I'm quite in favour of a republic, but not until she was gone, because I don't have that confidence I had when she was Queen."
Pam Maggs, 63, Griffith
"I'm just shocked," Ms Maggs said.
"I didn't expect it.
"I know she hasn't been well, but given she only swore in the new British prime minister two days ago, and then to wake up to this news, I was a bit stunned."
Braeden Glyde, 20, Coolamon
"I didn't really expect her reign to end, but it had to happen at some point," he said.
Nikki White, 35, Wagga
"It's just really sad news," Ms White said.
"She's been around for so long that I just didn't think it was every going to happen.
"It all happened so suddenly.
"They said she was sick and then she was gone, so there was no real build up to it."
Greg Hughes, 65, Wagga
"I was very shocked to hear the news," Mr Hughes said.
Mr Hughes said she was an "excellent" Queen.
"For the times she lived through, she did a very good job," he said.
"I wish Charles all the very best in his succession."
Her son and successor King Charles III released a statement following her passing.
"The death of my beloved Mother, Her Majesty The Queen, is a moment of the greatest sadness for me and all members of my family," King Charles said.
"We mourn profoundly the passing of a cherished Sovereign and a much-loved Mother. I know her loss will be deeply felt throughout the country, the Realms and the Commonwealth, and by countless people around the world.
"During this period of mourning and change, my family and I will be comforted and sustained by our knowledge of the respect and deep affection in which The Queen was so widely held."
Originally from South Australia, Andrew Mangelsdorf grew up in Victoria before launching his career in Temora, NSW. He also served as a journalist at Lake Cargelligo before making the move to The Daily Advertiser in 2022. Always on the lookout for story ideas, so if you've got one, let me know: andrew.mangelsdorf@austcommunitymedia.com.au
