Coolamon co-coach Jake Barrett has been rewarded for a terrific season after claiming the Jim Quinn Medal on Wednesday night at Narrandera Ex-Servicemen's Club.
Barrett was voted the Riverina League's best and fairest player after a dominant season in which he was also awarded the player of the year, which is voted on by the coaches.
Barrett had a great start to the season, polling three votes in the Hoppers' round one win against Narrandera, but wouldn't poll again until round seven due to missing three games due to a knee injury.
However from there on he polled in the Hoppers' remaining 11 games, which included five best on ground performances for Coolamon.
In total, Barrett polled in 12 of his 13 games and finished with 28 votes to clinch the medal ahead of Wagga Tigers coach Murray Stephenson, who finished with 21, while Ganmain-Grong Grong-Matong captain Ben Walsh was third with 16 votes.
Collingullie-Glenfield Park's Matt Klemke and Turvey Park's Cal Dooley rounded out the top five.
Barrett was also named as captain of the Riverina League's team of the year with Hoppers teammates Josh Buchanan (back pocket), Jerry Maslin (half-foward flank) and Joe Redfern (forward pocket) also being named in the side.
It has been a good year for the Hoppers, with them looking to book their spot in the grand final when they face Collingullie on Sunday. Bulldogs key forward Baxter Wallett was named as the Riverina League's rising star after a stellar season which saw him boot 42 goals.
In reserve grade, Wagga Tigers Will Kirkup won the Frank Gaynor medal after a thrilling vote count where he polled 18 votes and edged out Collingullie pair Riley Martyn (17) and Kallan Sykes (16).
Mangoplah-Cookardinia United-Eastlakes young gun Xavier McDevitt won the Lou Brown Medal in the under 17.5's after polling 22 votes.
GGGM's Jakob Taylor finished second to McDevitt on 15 votes, while Turvey Park's Jake Hockley and Coolamon's Luke Bell finished on 12 votes.
Collingullie was awarded the Football Club Championship after a fantastic season.
