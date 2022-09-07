The Daily Advertiser

Coolamon's Jake Barrett has won the Jim Quinn Medal following a terrific season as co-coach of the Hoppers

By Jimmy Meiklejohn
September 7 2022 - 12:35pm
Coolamon's Jake Barrett with the Jim Quinn Medal. Picture by Les Smith

Coolamon co-coach Jake Barrett has been rewarded for a terrific season after claiming the Jim Quinn Medal on Wednesday night at Narrandera Ex-Servicemen's Club.

