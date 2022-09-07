A dominant season from Tumut hooker Lachlan Bristow has been rewarded with a Weissel Medal.
Bristow, who was the competition's leading tryscorer, claimed a three-vote win at Group Nine's presentation night at Wagga RSL Club on Wednesday.
Advertisement
After finishing second last year, Bristow was one vote behind Temora fullback Hamish Starr when the votes were revealed after round nine.
Last year's winner Mitch Cornish took the lead with a man-of-the-match performance in round 10, and polled two votes in each of the following two rounds.
However the former NRL playmaker couldn't keep up with the pace set by Bristow.
The 29-year-old polled three votes in a sensational display against Brothers in round 11, where he scored four tries and kicked 10 of his 11 conversion attempts.
Bristow backed it up with two votes in the Blues' narrow loss to Gundagai the following week.
Cornish also picked up two points in Young's big win over round 12 to remain in front.
READ MORE
However Bristow took the lead with an man-of-the-match performance against Young in round 13 and added two more to his tally against Southcity the following week.
He didn't poll in the last two rounds but by then had an unassailable lead with 17 votes.
Temora forward Zach Starr cut into the margin after picking up the three votes in the muddy slog against Tumut in round 15 before earning another two as the Dragons lost to the Cherrypickers in the last round.
It saw Starr move past Cornish and into second.
Starr finished on 14 votes, one clear of Cornish.
Young teammate Josh Ayers was fourth a further two behind.
Hamish Starr, who didn't add to his eight votes from the first half of the season until round 14, and Gundagai fullback Latrell Siegwalt finished in equal fifth on 10 votes.
Meanwhile Young's Matt Murray won his third best and fairest nod in reserve grade.
He finished on 16 votes, three clear of Junee's Simim Wise with Diesels teammate James Strickland a further point behind.
Advertisement
Southcity's Clarrie Harris took out a thrilling Weissel Cup count.
Only three votes separated the top five bit with 14 votes Harris finished one ahead of Young's Brock Sing.
Junee's Will McDermott and Temora's Jed Reardon were a further vote behind.
There was also a tight count in the Sullivan Cup with Brothers playmaker Cohen Benson (18) taking a two-vote win from Kangaroos' Malakai Charles.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Advertisement
Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.
Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.