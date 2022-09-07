Emily Perrot has claimed a fourth Group Nine leaguetag best and fairest award.
And all by the age of 23.
The Temora playmaker was the most dominant winner at the Group Nine presentation night at the Wagga RSL Club on Wednesday, finishing six votes clear of Brothers fullback Brooke Wiggett.
Perrot had a two-vote lead over Wiggett when the progress scores were released after round nine.
However she was able to well and truly extend her advantage as part of a strong Dragons outfit.
Temora have already booked their place in the grand final with Perrot looking to turn another medal success into a premiership.
Perrot amassed 25 votes to add to the back-to-back leaguetag medals she won as a teenager in 2016 and 2017.
She was also the winner in 2019, when the Dragons were beaten in the grand final.
Albury's Jaxan Blackhall was a clear third, with her 19 votes seven clear of the next best.
Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.
