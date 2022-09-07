Eight AFL Riverina products have been named in the NSW Australian Football History Society NSW origin team.
Ex-AFL Riverina players Dougal Howard, Harry Perryman, Harry Himmelberg, Isaac Smith, Luke Breust, Jacob Hopper, Matthew Kennedy, and Nick Murray were named in the side.
Developed in collaboration with the AFL coaches association, the team also features all-Australian captain Tom Hawkins and fellow all-Australians Callum Mills and Isaac Heeney.
READ MORE
The selection process is led by society patron Richard Colless, who said he believes the team is one of the strongest ever.
"The selectors felt that this team could give most AFL teams a run for their money," Colless said.
Collingullie-Glenfield Park was one of four clubs with multiple players named in the side, with UNSW-Eastern Suburbs having the most players selected.
"Fourteen members of the team came from southern NSW stretching from Albury to Moama including the Wagga area and the Murrumbidgee Irrigation Area, colloquially known as the Barassi Line, while five players were from Sydney, two from Broken Hill, and Isaac Heeney from Newcastle," Colless said.
Callum Mills was named Carey Bunton medal winner for best player from NSW for the 2022 AFL season.
Geelong key-forward Tom Hawkins was named the side's captain and also took out the Bill Mohr medal for most goals kicked this season by a NSW player with 59 goals kicked this season.
Nick Blakey was declared winner of the Jimmy Stiff medal for emerging talent following a fantastic season at the Sydney Swans.
Included on the selection panel were Gerard Healy, Mike Sheahan, Mark Maclure, Wayne Carey, and Rod Gillett.
NSW state of origin team 2022
B: Isaac Cumming, Dougal Howard, Dane Rampe
HB: Harry Perryman, Harry Himmelberg, Nick Blakey
C: Errol Gulden, Callum Mills (VC), Isaac Smith
HF: Charlie Spargo, Taylor Walker, Luke Breust
F: Isaac Heeney, Tom Hawkins (C), Todd Marshall
Foll: Jarrod Witts, Jacob Hopper, Matthew Kennedy
Inter: Jeremy Finlayson, Nick Murray, Lachie Schultz, Will Setterfield
Coach: John Longmire
