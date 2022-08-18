Collingullie-Glenfield Park are looking forward to a good final-round hit-out when they head to Kindra Park on Saturday to clash against Coolamon.
With the Demons securing the minor premiership last weekend with a big win over Leeton-Whitton, they will have next week off and co-coach Nick Perryman said that his side was looking forward to their final contest before finals.
"It should be a good game," Perryman said.
"They are obviously in some good form, so we are looking forward to the contest."
The Hoppers are the only team who the Demons haven't defeated this year after the two teams had a draw in their earlier encounter in round nine.
However, Perryman said his side would be more worried about their own performance rather than the result on Saturday.
"I think we are more just trying to have a good hit out against a good opposition," he said.
"They are obviously a good side and I looked at their team last week and it's quality all over.
"We are just really excited about a good test before finals."
The Demons had a couple of key players on the sidelines against the Crows with ruckman Monty Inglis, forward Jayden Klemke and defenders Steve Jolliffe, Harry Radley and James Pope all missing.
Perryman said they should get a few of that group back for the game against the Hoppers, while others may be given more time to recover before the semi-final against either Coolamon or Ganmain-Grong Grong-Matong.
"We should get Stevey Jolliffe and Jayden Klemke back," he said.
"The other boys we will try and train tonight and see how they go.
"There are a few niggling injuries, so we will see how everyone trains tonight and then pick a side from there."
Another interesting aspect of the clash with Coolamon will be Sam Stening's quest to win the Stewart Fraser Medal with Stening needing three goals to overtake GGGM's George Alexander.
"We will try and help him out if we can," Perryman said.
"He will probably be playing on Josh Buchanan who is one of the best defenders in the comp.
"Sam plays at centre-half-forward and he usually finds himself around the goal."
While the Demons have won their last seven games, Perryman still believes they have got some work to do before the finals commence.
"We aren't going too bad," he said.
"We probably haven't been playing our best footy the last couple of weeks.
"We just want to get our running game going and work on our ball movement as well as our defensive stuff coming into finals."
