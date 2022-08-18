Gundagai have allayed fears of the seriousness of a hamstring injury to Jack Lyons as finals approach.
Lyons looked to be in serious trouble after picking up the issue midway through their 28-12 win over Kangaroos on Saturday.
However scans haven't revealed as much damage as first thought.
"It's actually not too bad," Gundagai captain-coach Luke Berkrey said.
"It's a bit better than we thought, which is nice. We definitely won't see him this week and then we've got a week off so we'll probably at the end of next week.
"He's had a couple of scans and seen a couple of physios and the grading isn't as high as we thought."
Corey Wilson comes back onto the wing for their clash with Southcity at Equex Centre on Sunday.
The game has been moved to Wagga with Anzac Park still not suitable for play after being covered by floodwaters.
Tigers secretary Martin Hay was confident the ground would be right on Monday, but after more rain this week elected to take a more cautious approach.
Gundagai are looking to build some more momentum approaching finals.
They will also give Toby Dasey his first grade debut after impressing on the wing in the Weissel Cup this season.
"He's been killing it in the 18s all year and we probably could have got him a run a bit earlier but with the inconsistency of games it is hard to bring a lot of boys through as we wanted to make sure our first graders were getting plenty of game time," Berkrey said.
"He's normally been a back rower in previous years but he's found a bit of a home on the wing this year and has just been unstoppable."
Berkrey remains on the sidelines but is confident he will return for their first final.
After conceding a couple of late tries against Kangaroos, Berkrey is chasing a more complete performance up against a Bulls outfit who will finish on the bottom of the ladder.
"We want to build on last week and I would love to see us put out a full 80-minute performance as we still have a few flat spots in games," he said.
Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.
