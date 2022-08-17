Turvey Park will be treating this Saturday's clash against Mangoplah-Cookardinia United-Eastlakes like any other as they look to finish their regular season with a confidence-boosting win over the Goannas.
The Bulldogs will play finals for the first time since 2010 with the Goannas set to be their opponent in next Saturday's elimination final.
It means the both sides will have the rare opportunity to have a look at their opponent the week before the do or die final, however Bulldogs coach Michael Mazzocchi said he would be treating the game like any other.
"The only thing that we would change is if we had anyone who was carrying any sort of injury," Mazzocchi said.
"But to my knowledge we don't have anyone like that and it will just be a game as normal.
"For me, winning form is good form and I won't be tinkering or changing anything just to hide something from MCUE which could be detrimental to us in the long run.
"We are still working on a few areas and we will just to continue to work on those areas, but with one eye on what's going to happen the following week."
The Bulldogs look to have a major boost ahead of the clash with captain Jack Haggar, Josh Ashcroft and Shaun Allan all likely to play on Saturday.
Haggar and Ashcroft both missed the Bulldogs win over Wagga Tigers on Saturday, while Allan was a late omission and hasn't played since round 10.
"All three will play this week," Mazzocchi said.
"I don't think there is any reason why they won't play, but in saying that we aren't going to take risks.
"Jack is obviously coming off a head knock, so he will go and see the doctor on Thursday just to make sure that everything is okay there."
While the trio are likely to return this week, Mazzocchi made mention they may use the opportunity to return one or two of them through the reserves as he tries to work out the best move for the balance of the team.
"All three of those names from the outside are walk-up starters," he said.
"Whether we do roll all three straight back into first grade or whether we just try to look at our balance and maybe roll one or two back through the seconds, we will just have to see how we come up there.
"We want to put our best side on the paddock and try and get everyone to play some footy together before we get to the finals next week."
The Bulldogs win over the Tigers was a much needed one for Turvey ahead of the clash with the Goannas as it ended a three-game losing streak.
Mazzocchi was pleased with the win, despite the Bulldogs struggling in front of goal kicking 3.15 after quarter time.
"When the weather was dry for that first quarter I thought we played some pretty good footy," he said.
"We moved the ball really well, but we just didn't capitalise on our opportunities.
"It was just a gutsy win in the end, obviously the Tigers were coming at us in tough conditions.
"But our boys were just courageous in the way they kept the ball going forward.
"It was good to see that we can play a really good style of footy when the conditions were okay early."
