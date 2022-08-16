Leeton-Whitton will be hoping to put up a much better performance against Wagga Tigers this Saturday, as they look to grab a major scalp on the eve of finals.
The Crows cemented fifth spot on the Riverina League A grade ladder on Saturday with a tight 49-36 win over Collingullie-Glenfield Park and will be looking to make it three wins in a row when they clash against the Tigers.
Leeton coach Katie Clyne knows that her side is up for a massive test but is looking forward to the challenge ahead.
"It will definitely be a challenge," Clyne said.
"We didn't play well last time against the Tigers, it was one of our weaker performances as a team for the season.
"So we will be looking to improve on that for sure and it'll be a nice challenge for our last normal round of the season."
The Crows have been in really good form the last couple of weeks and Clyne feels her side is starting to gain momentum at the right time of year.
"There are always things to improve on and always things that we can do better," she said.
"But I'm really happy with how we have been playing, particularly in the last couple of games.
"We played really well against Coolamon and we played well against 'Gullie as well.
"So I feel like we are really starting to gel at the right time and the girls are playing well individually but also as a team."
While entering the finals in fifth spot, Clyne hasn't ruled out taking a few upset victories, but admitted they were just pleased to be making finals after missing out for a few years in A grade.
"Anything can happen in finals as it's always so different there," she said.
"I mean we don't have any second chances, so we have just got to give it our all and really try our best.
"I'm just happy we have secured a spot in finals, that was our goal for this year as we haven't been in finals for quite a few years in A grade."
The Crows recent run has been on the back of some really good performances with Clyne impressed with the games of Maddy Clyne, Tiah Gillespie and Maddie Irvin.
"Maddy Clyne had a great game on the weekend," she said.
"She was really important in our win.
"Tiah Gillespie has been playing some really good netball over the past few weeks and Maddie Irvin also had a great game against 'Gullie on the weekend.
"But I can't really fault anyone over the past couple of weeks, everyone has been playing some really good netball.
"We've got a couple of really young girls, one is only 14 and two others are only 16.
"So we have got quite a young side and it is good to see these young girls playing such good netball in A grade."
In the rounds other games, Wagga Tigers had a good 61-49 win over Turvey Park while Ganmain-Grong Grong-Matong got over the top of Narrandera 69-38.
Griffith also withstood quite a challenge from Coolamon to take victory 46-37.
