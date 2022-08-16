The Daily Advertiser

Leeton-Whitton coach Katie Clyne is hoping her side can keep their momentum rolling as they prepare to face the second-place Wagga Tigers on Saturday

JM
By Jimmy Meiklejohn
Updated August 16 2022 - 7:10am, first published 6:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
CALM UNDER PRESSURE: Wagga Tigers' Maeve Jackson shoots for goal while Turvey Park's Rio Weidemann tries to defend her shot. Picture: Madeline Begley

Leeton-Whitton will be hoping to put up a much better performance against Wagga Tigers this Saturday, as they look to grab a major scalp on the eve of finals.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JM

Jimmy Meiklejohn

Sports Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.