Clubs have raised concerns around the suitability of McPherson Oval for the qualifying final

By Matt Malone
Updated August 16 2022 - 7:17am, first published 7:05am
PATCHY: The state of McPherson Oval on Tuesday. Picture: Madeline Begley

AFL Riverina is standing firm on the decision to hold Saturday's Farrer League qualifying final at McPherson Oval.

Local News

