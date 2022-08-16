AFL Riverina is standing firm on the decision to hold Saturday's Farrer League qualifying final at McPherson Oval.
Both The Rock-Yerong Creek and East Wagga-Kooringal have expressed their concern about McPherson Oval to AFL Riverina over the past few days.
Both concerns surround the state of the McPherson Oval playing field and it's ability to handle any further rain that may arrive between now and Saturday.
AFL Riverina chairman Michael Irons, AFL Southern NSW community football and competition manager Joel Robinson and members of the Farrer League competition management committee (CMC) all inspected the ground this week before making the decision to stick with McPherson Oval.
Robinson explained that ultimately the decision came down to the Farrer CMC.
"The condition of the ground is okay," Robinson said.
"A lot of the sporting ovals are obviously wet at this time of the year with the amount of rain that we've had.
"That ground was locked in for that final and we see that it's fit to play."
Robinson also pointed out that both clubs were given the option to swap the fixture to Sunday at Robertson Oval a month ago, but were happy with McPherson Oval.
The only potential further issue revolves around parking at McPherson Oval, with most of the parking on the eastern side fence extremely muddy.
AFL Riverina did explore other potential options but found that many grounds were either in similar condition or were unavailable.
