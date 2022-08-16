The Daily Advertiser

Despite going down by 11-points, the Wagga Heat have had their best performance of the season in their last game

JM
By Jimmy Meiklejohn
Updated August 16 2022 - 7:55am, first published 7:15am
AIRTIME: Wagga Heat's Angus Lourey grabs the ball above Central Coast Waves' Jordan Gregory. Picture: Madeline Begley

Wagga Heat have finished their season on a high, despite not being able to overcome the Central Coast Waves on Saturday going down 81-70.

JM

Jimmy Meiklejohn

Sports Journalist

