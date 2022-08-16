CHARLES Sturt University co-captain Dusty Rogers believes a certain amount of naivety will be an asset as for the Bushpigs as they look to embark on a historic finals campaign.
CSU took all before them over the final two rounds of the Farrer League season, upsetting North Wagga and then The Rock-Yerong Creek to finish fifth and return to finals
It qualified the Bushpigs for their first finals campaign since 2018 and they will strive for their first finals victory in two decades come Sunday at Robertson Oval.
Rogers, who is in his first year at CSU, says it has been hard not to get caught up in the excitement at the club over the past couple of weeks.
He also believes the nature of the club's young playing group means they won't carry any baggage from a lack of recent success.
"I think more so from the players outside the playing group, the old guys hanging around, committee members and those guys, they were absolutely stoked after the win on Saturday," Rogers said of the excitement surrounding their finals berth.
"I don't know whether the level of achievement has quite sunk in with some of the young guys yet, they haven't had the years and years of missing out. They don't realise how hard it is to win.
"The feeling around the club is really, really good. It's the first time in a long time we've had all six grades in finals, footy and netball, it's the first time in a long time they've been all in so it's really good."
After previous stints in the region at Mangoplah-Cookardinia United-Eastlakes, Henty and Collingullie-Glenfield Park, Rogers has enjoyed something new at CSU.
"I like it. Really good club, love the club, obviously with a high turnover of players they're very open and welcoming to everyone," he said.
"I can't really fault them at all. It's been awesome."
The 29-year-old joined CSU as one of their assistant coaches and has also shared the captaincy duties alongside Sam Barrow.
He believes the Bushpigs' enter finals knowing anything is possible.
"I think the last two weeks have shown that. We've dug in and showed a lot of heart," he said.
"I think the boys from the start of the year have been really confident in what we could achieve if we put it all together and hopefully we've got it right at the right time of year."
CSU take on North Wagga on Sunday, an opponent they have defeated on both occasions this season.
While Rogers says that provides CSU with confidence, he said it was still imperative that they turn up ready to play.
"We're pretty confident. We've had two wins this year over them, which has been good," he said.
"The boys just seem to play well against them, they turn up with the right attitude and hopefully Sunday we can turn up with a real good attitude and have a decent crack at it."
Rogers has also transferred from attack to defence over the past month or so and is enjoying a rich vein of form.
He is enjoying his role at centre-half-back.
"I love it. It's easy. You kind of tell everyone else what to do and hope it doesn't come to you too fast," he said.
