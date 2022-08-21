The Daily Advertiser

Electric vehicle owners relieved as Temora welcomes its first NRMA electric vehicle fast-charger.

AM
By Andrew Mangelsdorf
August 21 2022 - 5:00am
GREAT NEWS: Electric vehicle owner Chris Dalitz has welcomed news of the new NRMA fast-charging station in Temora. He is pictured above with his Tesla Model S. Picture: Les Smith

Electric vehicle owners across the Riverina will find it much easier to travel through the Riverina after Temora announced the completion of its first charging station this week.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AM

Andrew Mangelsdorf

Journalist

Andrew Mangelsdorf

Journalist

