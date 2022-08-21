Electric vehicle owners across the Riverina will find it much easier to travel through the Riverina after Temora announced the completion of its first charging station this week.
After more than a year of planning and construction delays, the NRMA finally announced the town located an hour north of Wagga now has its very own fast charging station.
Fast charging stations can take as little as 40 minutes to reach 80 per cent battery capacity, whereas slow chargers can take several hours.
Tesla Model S owner Chris Dalitz said it's great news as Temora was a "missing link" in the electric vehicle fast-charging network.
Mr Dalitz lives in Narrandera and said it provides much greater flexibility for electric vehicle owners travelling across the region.
"It will also attract people from Canberra because they will be able to get there on a [single] charge and go home on a charge," he said.
"Whereas at the moment if they want to go to Temora, they have to do a bit of a diversion, use a slower charger or make other plans.
"So, this new station creates a whole lot more flexibility."
Mr Dalitz said Temora was also a great spot to have a fast charger as the town hosts many events including the regular airshow.
"This will attract EV owners because they know they'll be able to travel out to Temora, spend a good half day there and get a good charge up as well."
Former Wagga mayor Greg Conkey also welcomed the news.
"It's good to see Temora with a new fast charging station.
"We need more charging stations, and the good news is that more are being installed across rural and regional NSW," he said.
In late 2019, Mr Conkey drove a controversial council-owned electric Hyundai Ioniq on a round trip from Wagga to Sydney amid tensions between councillors over its viability.
Council had purchased the car months earlier to lower on-road costs and preserve the environment.
At the time, the journey took eight and a half hours to Sydney and just over seven hours back, whereas a typical trip takes just over five hours one way.
"When I made the trip, there were fast-charging stations at a couple of locations, but at that stage there wasn't any at Goulburn, causing my trip to be longer than it otherwise would have been," Mr Conkey said.
He believes electric vehicles are the future of travel and said the problem of a lack of charging stations will sort itself out as their numbers increase on our roads.
"As more people buy electric vehicles, there will be a greater demand for charging stations.
"[As this happens] they will be accommodated by councils and organisations such as the NRMA."
Mr Conkey said while he doesn't yet own an electric vehicle himself, it's something he's seriously considering.
"I'm certainly thinking about it as more charging stations come into play and I think my next vehicle will be electric," he said.
Originally from South Australia, Andrew Mangelsdorf grew up in Victoria before launching his career in Temora, NSW. He also served as a journalist at Lake Cargelligo before making the move to The Daily Advertiser in 2022. Always on the lookout for story ideas, so if you've got one, let me know: andrew.mangelsdorf@austcommunitymedia.com.au
