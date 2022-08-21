The Daily Advertiser
David Anthony William Gras fined $2000 for attempting to poison neighbour's dogs

August 21 2022
Man's actions could have had 'appalling consequences' for neighbour's dog

A magistrate has admonished a man for threatening to shoot a neighbour's dogs and then throwing poison over the fence after a pet cat died.

