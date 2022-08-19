Wagga ministers have touted business as usual for local parishes following a breakaway movement within Australia's Anglican Church.
Archdeacon and rector of Wagga, the venerable Grant Bell said that while recent news of the church's public split had caused him "great distress", the impact would not be felt at a local level.
"It's steady as you go here - people on the ground rarely want to talk about higher level church politics," he said.
"It's just unfortunate noise at the moment."
The newly created Diocese of the Southern Cross launched in Canberra this past week on theologically and socially conservative principles.
Led by former Anglican archbishop of Sydney Glenn Davies, the breakaway diocese believes the Anglican Church has strayed away from historical bible teachings on issues like same-sex marriage, divorce and the ordination of women.
Dr Bell said the new diocese's beliefs were traditional attitudes of the church but he was "saddened" to see upholding those views led to this week's official breakaway.
"It's not a matter of radicalism," he said.
"It's not a matter of matter of severe fundamentalism."
Although the Anglican Church's official position remains that marriage is between and a man and a woman, Dr Bell said: "God doesn't discriminate".
"We are all equal before God and we are all God's children," he said.
"That means the whole of society, everyone on the face of the planet."
Dr Bell said situations like Anglican Church's division could lead to "fight or flight" responses.
"You either deal with conflict by staying in the game, by being part of it and by trying to fight the issues together and deal with our differences," he said.
"Or else you can just walk away from it and flight.
"To work on reconciliation and work together on things - I think that's a far more attractive option."
This is not the first time a western Anglican church has faced divide, with similar breakaways previously occurring in countries like New Zealand, the United States and Canada.
South Wagga Anglican Church reverend Scott Goode said an ideological division leading to a breakaway in Australia "has been a long time coming".
Mr Goode's personal reaction to the news was mixed.
"I feel sad that it's come to this," he said.
"Yet, at the same time, I understand that they're historic and faithful Anglicans in difficult situations that feel like they need alternative structures to practice their faith faithfully."
Mr Goode agreed the national news story would not meaningfully impact Wagga parishes.
"I don't think it will have an impact on the average Anglican christian in the city," he said.
"I mean, I think it will be unsettling for people, I think people read headlines like 'the church has split' and it worries them and confuses them, as it does me.
"But I think it'll be business as usual on Sunday."
Anglican Diocese of Canberra and Goulburn bishop Mark Short, who oversees the Wagga region, addressed the breakaway in a letter to parishioners.
In it, Mr Short said the newly created diocese would not be part of the Anglican Church of Australia.
"GAFCON and its proposed diocese are not connected to the Diocese of Canberra and Goulburn," he said.
The letter also stated that "disagreements about sexual ethics" which had lead to the breakaway were present across the Anglican communion but could be faithfully addressed within the church.
Tim is a journalist from Sydney working for the Daily Advertiser in Wagga. He can be reached at tim.piccione@austcommunitymedia.com.au or 0436919968.
