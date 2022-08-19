A man has walked away with only minor injuries after his vehicle rolled on a busy Wagga road.
Emergency services were called to Eunony Bridge Road at North Wagga about 12.50pm on Friday, following reports of a single-vehicle rollover.
Advertisement
A NSW Ambulance spokesperson said two paramedic crews responded to the incident.
The spokesperson said the sole occupant of the vehicle, a man aged in his 20s, was treated at the scene for minor head injuries.
It is understood he was able to get himself out of the vehicle, which came to rest on its side.
The man has been taken to Wagga Base Hospital for further treatment.
IN OTHER NEWS
Police and NSW Rural Fire Service crews are also on the scene.
Eunony Bridge Road is a major connection route that links the Sturt Highway at Gumly Gumly with the Olympic Highway via Bomen.
Traffic was affected in both directions at the crash scene but the thoroughfare remained open while crews cleared glass and debris from the road.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Andrew grew up in the western Riverina town of Hay and has strong ties to the region. He is a former DA journo who has a passion for breaking news and has covered everything from council and politics to crime and court.
Andrew grew up in the western Riverina town of Hay and has strong ties to the region. He is a former DA journo who has a passion for breaking news and has covered everything from council and politics to crime and court.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.