The Daily Advertiser
Breaking

Driver injured after vehicle rolls on Eunony Bridge Road in North Wagga

Andrew Pearson
By Andrew Pearson
Updated August 19 2022 - 3:59am, first published 3:30am
The scene of the single-vehicle rollover on Eunony Bridge Road at North Wagga on Friday afternoon. Picture: Taylor Dodge

A man has walked away with only minor injuries after his vehicle rolled on a busy Wagga road.

