A resident who narrowly avoided injury caused by "half-unfinished" council work on a Wagga street says a better job could have been done to communicate planned work.
Turvey Park's Aaron Hilsz-Lothian was prompted to speak out about the current state of his street after an incident earlier this week.
Mr Hilsz-Lothian was getting out of his car after grocery shopping earlier when he rolled his ankle in a washed-out section of dirt which runs along the back of the kerb on either side of the street.
Wagga City Council commenced work on Macleay Street in June to replace the kerbs and gutters.
Mr Hilsz-Lothian said residents were initially told of the works but were left wondering what happened when the workers stopped coming to the strip but the work was left 'half-done'.
"They started work here months ago but it just seems like a half-finished job, it's a safety hazard," he said.
"You've got passengers stopping at the kerb and getting out of their cars and stepping into [the washed-out ground]. Someone is going to break their ankle."
Mr Hilsz-Lothian said he understands recent rain has added to the street's erosion but says the council could have done more, such as compressing the soil and back-filling, to prevent its current 'poor' state.
"They gave us a finish date but it just keeps getting dragged out," he said.
Wagga City Council Director Infrastructure Services Warren Faulkner said the kerb and gutter replacement works were completed at the end of June.
This is not good news for residents of the street who had been under the impression that the work was ongoing and who said the 'patchwork' council had done in June has left the street looking like a city eyesore.
Council organised for a crew to re-fill the back of the kerbs on Thursday as a 'matter of priority' upon being informed of the issue by The Daily Advertiser on Tuesday evening.
More work is also set for the street in future months.
"Macleay Street will be reconstructed this financial year with the proper shape and slope to work with the water runoff," Mr Faulkner said.
"As part of the kerb and gutter replacement works, and as per the contract specification, the back of the newly constructed kerb was b by garden mix (loam) to reinstate the lawn /nature strip," Mr Faulkner said.
"As this new garden mix is not very compacted and soft in condition (to let the grass regrow) there's a risk that it may wash out in heavy rain.
"This has occurred due to heavy rain in the past few weeks, as the road is situated on a steep slope."
Mr Hilsz-Lothian said communication between council and residents would be helpful.
"They haven't been updating us on progress," Mr Hilsz-Lothian said.
"We had no idea this was going to be started [on Thursday], it would have been nice to receive a notice that residents' wouldn't be able to park on that side of the road [where work was under way], especially on a busy school day."
Another resident of Macleay Street who wishes to remain anonymous said a lack of communication from council has led to complete chaos for those living in the houses along the strip.
"There are trucks parked up and down the street, it's noisy and congested and they didn't even tell us," she said.
Council urged residents report any situation like that above to council by submitting a service request online or by calling council on 1300 292 442.
