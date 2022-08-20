Some of the landholders in the path of a $3.3 billion power line between Wagga and the Snowy Hydro Scheme have renewed their call to put the cables underground instead of on towers up to 70 metres tall.
HumeLink, which will be one of the largest energy infrastructure projects, will use 500 a kilovolt powerline to improve access to hydroelectricity at the Snowy 2.0 expansion.
NSW electricity network operator Transgrid, which is in charge of HumeLink, launched a study into potentially using underground power lines in March having previously dismissed the option as 'cost prohibitive".
The group 'Stop HumeLink Towers' has started a change.org online petition urging Transgrid use underground power lines has received more than 930 signatures.
Rebecca Tobin, whose family have run a cattle farm for four generations and Darlow outside Adelong, is part of the TransGrid Undergrounding Feasibility Study Steering Committee.
Mr Tobin said the family farm would see a second high-voltage transmission line run through it if HumeLink proceeded as planned.
"Underground is ultimately the solution that wins for us all: those impacted by the proposed overhead route, our neighbours, our communities, and our future generations," she said.
"This project will be by and large a massive cost on us, those people impacted, but also NSW as HumeLink industrialises our beautiful rural landscapes, the destruction of environment, loss of workable prime agricultural land and posing the greatest of risks and hazards in the next bushfire event."
Mrs Tobin said underground cables would not be expensive compared to the environmental and social costs of overhead lines and pointed to plans for long-distance underground lines in California and Germany.
A TransGrid statement said the study result on the underground option was still pending.
"Independent technical firm GHD has investigated underground transmission options for the HumeLink project, under the direction of a community led steering committee," the statement said.
"We are awaiting their revised Undergrounding Steering Committee Report and are committed to providing our response in a reasonable timeframe.
"We understand landowners and communities expect and deserve clarity on the undergrounding option for HumeLink. Transgrid thanks the communities in the HumeLink footprint for their feedback and the Undergrounding Steering Committee for their work in recent months."
The Stop Humelink Towers group saw its Facebook group surpass 500 followers last month, has been distributing signs across the Snowy Valleys and is urging landowners to refuse consent for Transgrid to enter their properties.
Meanwhile Transgrid has launced a new community engagement policy to ensure it "continues to include landowners and community feedback in the planning and delivery of major projects".
"We encourage landowners and community members to participate in our Local Voices program, a sentiment program that will run for the next four years to gather feedback from people living and working in major project areas," a Transgrid statement said.
"The twice-yearly survey will help Transgrid better understand the effectiveness of our engagement practices and how to improve communications with landowners and community members."
Journalist for the Daily Advertiser in Wagga Wagga covering politics and data. Mobile: 0437 853 137 Email: rex.martinich@dailyadvertiser.com.au
