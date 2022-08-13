Ganmain-Grong Grong-Matong have finished their regular season in style after thumping Narrandera by 140 points at Ganmain Sportsground.
The Lions kicked five goals to none during a dominant opening term and powered ahead to a 25.14 (164) to 3.6 (24) win over the Eagles.
Lions coach Sam Martyn said he was happy with how his side put together a consistent four quarters in the big win.
"We spoke about making sure we play our brand of footy for four quarters," Martyn said.
"We understand that we are at different stages of the year, Narrandera are looking to finish the year out strong while we are preparing for finals.
"We wanted to make sure that regardless of the scoreboard, we kept playing the way we wanted to and a way that we could be proud of.
"I'm confident in saying that I reckon we achieved it today, which was the best part."
In difficult conditions, Martyn believed that midfielder Aaron Proctor was a clear best on ground.
"Aaron was tremendous," Martyn said.
"He thrives in these types of conditions, so I think he might've been the only one that was smiling this morning when he saw the weather forecast.
"He's just a really uncompromising footballer and you go in with the ultimate trust when you lineup next to Proc that he's going to give his heart and soul.
"The conditions suited him to a tee and it was a really dominating performance on his behalf."
In addition to Proctor, there were a number of other Lions who stood out for Martyn.
"I thought everyone played their role really well," he said.
"That was a focus for us, making sure that we weren't just chasing statistics, but still sticking to our structures.
"Tommy Anderson stood up again, he is in a really good patch of form at the moment.
"Mitch Taylor, he went on-ball as well as we rotated him through there and he did some nice things.
"George (Alexander) kicked seven so he was always a target for us going forward.
"Jesse Lander too who has had a terrific year, he probably doesn't get all the accolades that our other midfielders do, but internally he is highly valued."
In further good news for the Lions, they got through the game injury-free while continuing to build minutes into some of their players returning from long stints on the sidelines.
"We were able to look after some players that have been coming back from injuries relatively well," Martyn said.
"Then we also got some some game time into some players who are on the fringe of our 22."
Full time
GGGM 5.6 12.9 18.12 25.14 (164)
Narrandera 0.1 2.1 3.5 3.6 (24)
GOALS: GGGM: G.Alexander 7, J.McCaig 3, L.Parker 3, T.Anderson 2, J.Lander 2, J.olsson 2, Z.Burhop 1, H.Crozier 1, M.Taylor 1, S.Butterfield 1, A.Proctor 1, D.Foley 1; Narrandera: F.Inglis 1, L.Mckay 1, A.Beal 1
BEST: GGGM: A.Proctor, G.Alexander, J.Lander, T.Anderson, M.Taylor, M.Hamblin; Narrandera: L.Mckay, C.Vearing, J.Grinter, S.Troldahl, J.Smith, T.Metcalfe
