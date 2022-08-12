The Daily Advertiser

Ganmain-Grong Grong-Matong will be celebrating one of their most loved Lions this weekend when Bill Lucas runs out for game 350

August 12 2022 - 8:30am
LIONS LEGEND: Bill Lucas is joined by his kids Hugh and Eva ahead of game 350 this Saturday against Narrandera.

Ganmain-Grong Grong-Matong will be celebrating a major achievement on Saturday when club legend Bill Lucas runs out for game 350 against Narrandera just after midday.

