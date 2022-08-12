Ganmain-Grong Grong-Matong will be celebrating a major achievement on Saturday when club legend Bill Lucas runs out for game 350 against Narrandera just after midday.
Lucas' resume for his achievements on the field is substantial and includes being a two time Lions first grade premiership player as well as the 2012 Riverina League reserve grade best and fairest and a six time Lions reserve grade best and fairest winner.
Lucas said that he was keen to run out this weekend and that 350 games was never in his thoughts when he first started at the Lions.
"It's pretty exciting," Lucas said.
"It's not something you'd think would be on the radar, but all of a sudden it's here."
Growing up in Grong Grong, Lucas has played with the Lions his entire footballing career and says that there is no other club he would want to play his football with.
"I grew up in Grongy and went to Wagga for uni, then have worked locally since," he said.
"I've been pretty fortunate as far as work goes, but you'd have to go a fair way I reckon to find a better and prouder club than Ganmain-Grong Grong-Matong."
With Lucas playing in 349 games so far there have been a fair few memories on the field, however nothing beats being part of two Lions first grade premierships.
"I was fortunate enough to play in a couple of the flags we had when we won seven in eight years," he said.
"I played in two of those, so they would definitely be the highlights.
"Apart from that, all the people that you meet along the way and the mates you make, the culture and what you learn about being in a club environment."
When quizzed who were the best players he ever played alongside, Lucas recalled a who's who of the Lions most respected names.
"Very early days you'll be looking at Luke Carroll and Shane Lenon, then a bit later on Brandon Ryan would be right up there," he said.
"The McPherson boys, Mitch Steele, Mitch Carroll, Daniel Rankin, Luke Walsh."
Lucas has found a home in reserve grade the last couple of years and still enjoys heading out as part of the midday show each week.
"It's a good atmosphere," he said.
"It's a good way to keep a bit of fitness and something to look forward to on the weekend.
"I threw out the retirement word there a couple of years ago, but then got itchy feet.
"It's just a really good family day and the kids love getting over there and watching the games.
While there is plenty to celebrate this Saturday, there is also a job at hand with the Lions reserves needing a big win over Narrandera to keep their finals hopes alive.
"Growing up as a Grongy boy, I went to high school in Narrandera so it is always good to try and get one over them," Lucas said.
"But we need a big win to keep any chance of playing finals in the two's.
"We will go out and see what we can do, and then just see what happens with the rest of the results."
In addition to having a monumental impact on GGGM on the field, Lucas has also done his fair share off the field as a reserve grade coach for three years while also in the role of junior secretary for four years.
"The whole club atmosphere is fantastic," he said.
"You look at your Hamblin's, Carroll's, Ferguson's and Logan's all those sorts of families and the amount of time and effort into the club over the years.
"It has just been good to follow a little bit in their footsteps and try and do a bit where you can."
Lucas also made a special thanks to his wife Brooke, as well as John Smith who got him into Australian rules in the first place.
"It's been a fantastic experience and I'm fortunate to have a wife in Brooke who is happy to let me keep plotting along," he said.
"I should also thank John Smith, because I played rugby league as a young fella and he got me started and got me over into Aussie rules.
"I haven't looked back since."
