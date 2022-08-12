The Daily Advertiser

Turvey Park's Rhett Weidemann had never rucked prior to this season but is finding he has adjusted well to the role

JM
By Jimmy Meiklejohn
Updated August 12 2022 - 10:23am, first published 10:15am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
LEARNING NEW TRICKS: Rhett Weidemann has taken well to rucking after being introduced to the role this season. Picture: Madeline Begley

Turvey Park will play finals footy for the first time since 2010, with the success coming off the back of a number of young bulldogs having breakout seasons.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JM

Jimmy Meiklejohn

Sports Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.