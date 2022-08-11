The Daily Advertiser

Royal Commission into Defence and Veteran Suicide handed down interim report, outlines 13 areas for urgent action

Conor Burke
By Conor Burke
Updated August 11 2022 - 10:01pm, first published 7:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
ACTION: Governor-General David Hurley, left, has received the interim report from commissioner Nick Kaldas. Picture: Mick Tsikas/AAP PHOTOS

The Royal Commission into Defence and Veteran Suicide handed down its interim report yesterday and the difficulties veterans face transitioning from a "warrior to a civilian" were laid bare.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Conor Burke

Conor Burke

Journalist

Conor comes to Wagga from Sydney, where he worked for education and health publications. Originally from London, Conor is interested in your quirky story. Mobile: 0400 311 335 EMAIL: conor.burke@dailyadvertiser.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.