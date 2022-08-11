The Daily Advertiser
Have Your Say

Wagga councillor Tim Koschel speaks out against loosened council meeting attendance rules

Monty Jacka
By Monty Jacka
Updated August 11 2022 - 8:47pm, first published 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
FACE TO FACE: Wagga councillor Tim Koschel believes it will harm discussion and frustrate residents if councillors unnecessarily attend meetings virtually. Picture: Monty Jacka

A Wagga councillor has spoken out against a relaxation of rules that he fears could lead to elected officials attending council meetings virtually because they would rather "sit at home on the lounge".

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Monty Jacka

Monty Jacka

Journalist

Monty is a journalist at The Daily Advertiser in Wagga. He can be reached at m.jacka@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.