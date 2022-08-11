The Daily Advertiser

'Importing the culture of Italy': Gabriele Rota to open Pota Pasta store at Wagga Homebase Centre

Monty Jacka
By Monty Jacka
Updated August 11 2022 - 4:42am, first published 2:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
DREAM: Gabriele Rota will be selling authentic Italian pasta and paninis out of the Pota Pasta store in the Homebase Centre in East Wagga. Picture: Les Smith

When rampant lockdowns left Gabriele Rota without a job and stranded in Wagga, he turned to his lifelong passion of homemade pasta.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Monty Jacka

Monty Jacka

Journalist

Monty is a journalist at The Daily Advertiser in Wagga. He can be reached at m.jacka@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.