After 25 years as president, Respect Awareness founder Ronda Lampe is stepping away in order for newer members to shine.
She has announced John Mooney Real Estate licencee and Respect board member Jacinta Kelly as her successor.
"I'm delighted that Jacinta has said she would take the presidency," Mrs Lampe said.
"It's great to have someone younger with fresh ideas."
Mrs Lampe launched Respect in April 1997 as a way to tackle a significant vandalism problem in Wagga.
Since then, it has grown into a city-wide education initiative to teach the value of respecting others.
"I believe we have made an impact because most people have heard of us," Mrs Lampe said.
"I speak with people I don't know and bring up Respect and the answer virtually always is 'oh yes, I know about that'."
Ms Kelly has lived in Wagga most of her life and was a longtime sponsor of Respect before becoming a board member last year.
"I thought 'what a great cause' and I believe they have such a great message," she said.
When she was asked to take over as president she said yes.
"I'd just like to personally thank Ronda for all her work over the last 25 years," Ms Kelly said.
"It's a massive thing to hand over and hopefully we can do the job."
On the top of Ms Kelly's priority list for Respect is reaching out to Wagga's marginalised communities and expanding their school programs.
"I think we can do more for getting [the message] out there as well and maybe get a new mission statement for the committee," she said.
"We need some new, fresh ideas."
Mrs Lampe is not stepping away entirely, taking on the less onerous role of vice-president.
They will be joined by secretary Kristen Whiticker and treasurer LaNiece Dillon in steering the organisation into its new era.
Ms Kelly will be formally announced as Respect's new president at the next annual general meeting.
