Respect Awareness founder Ronda Lampe announces Wagga's Jacinta Kelly as new president

By Georgia Rossiter
Updated August 11 2022 - 6:38am, first published 6:26am
CHANGEOVER: Respect Awareness founder Ronda Lampe (left) says she is excited for new president Jacinta Kelly (right) to bring some fresh ideas.

After 25 years as president, Respect Awareness founder Ronda Lampe is stepping away in order for newer members to shine.

Local News

