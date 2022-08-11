While Wagga's secondary schools have been busy over the last few weeks competing in the Creed and Shipard Shield competitions, local primary schools had their chance this week to hit the field for the opportunity to lift the Sydney FC Cup.
Across Tuesday and Wednesday, 14 boys teams and 12 girls teams went head-to-head at Duke of Kent Oval for the opportunity to qualify for the cup final to be held on August 24.
Football Wagga development officer Liam Dedini said he was really happy with how the two days went and that there was some quality football on display.
"It was an awesome two days," Dedini said.
"There was really good numbers on both days and some really competitive football which is great.
"The competition gives the schools an opportunity to send their best players and battle it out against each other across the public and private schools and challenge each other for the cup."
What was also pleasing for Dedini was the amount of players competing who are apart of the Skills Acquisition Program.
"There were definitely a lot of our 11 and 12 year old SAP players mixed along the boys and girls teams which was good," he said.
"I think in the girls semi-final between Wagga Public and St Joey's, there would've been at least half of the players on the field from the SAP program."
Dedini has noticed how these competitions continue to get stronger each year, especially the girls football as opportunities keep increasing for girls to play in local competitions.
In the boys competition on Tuesday, Wagga Wagga Public School proved too strong in the first semi-final and ended up winning 2-0 over Lutheran School Wagga Wagga.
In the other semi-final between Mater Dei Catholic Primary School and South Wagga Public School it was a might tighter contest.
Mater Dei scored the opening goal of the game and took a 1-0 lead into halftime, before South Wagga equalised in the second half.
The two teams were locked at 1-1 at the end of regular time and with neither team able to score in extra time, it meant the the two schools had to go to a penalty shootout.
South Wagga prevailed and will face Wagga Public in the final on August 24.
The girls competition on Wednesday was just as competitive with Kooringal Public School falling just shy of the semi-finals, missing out only on goal differential.
In the first semi-final Wagga Public took an early lead against St Joey's Wagga before St Joey's evened the score at 1-1.
However, Wagga Public rallied again to score a second important goal and take a 2-1 win.
In the second semi-final it was two evenly matched teams in Mater Dei and South Wagga going head to head.
South Wagga got the better start of the two sides taking a 2-0 lead into halftime, however Mater Dei got one back to reduce the margin to one goal.
South Wagga would score again to make it 3-1, but Mater Dei quickly fought back to make it 3-2.
After a great game of football, it was South Wagga who progresses to the final with a 3-2 win.
In a repeat of the boys final, South Wagga will play Wagga Public on August 24.
