The Daily Advertiser

Bright lights and flashing signs to help save lives on dangerous Riverina level crossing

AM
By Andrew Mangelsdorf
Updated August 11 2022 - 10:56am, first published 7:15am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
SAFETY FIRST: Member for Cootamundra Steph Cooke with TfNSW Director West Alistair Lunn and safety campaigner Maddie Bott, who lost her fiance in a fatal level crossing collision last year. Picture: Contributed

A Riverina village hit by tragedy last year will soon be a testing ground for new technology to help save lives at level crossings in the bush.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AM

Andrew Mangelsdorf

Journalist

Originally from South Australia, Andrew Mangelsdorf grew up in Victoria before launching his career in Temora, NSW. He also served as a journalist at Lake Cargelligo before making the move to The Daily Advertiser in 2022. Always on the lookout for story ideas, so if you've got one, let me know: andrew.mangelsdorf@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.