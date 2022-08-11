A Riverina village hit by tragedy last year will soon be a testing ground for new technology to help save lives at level crossings in the bush.
Ethan Hunter, 27, and work colleague Mark Fenton, 50, were killed after their B-double truck carting gypsum collided with a freight train at Eurabba Lane, Bribbaree in February 2021.
Just a month out from her dream wedding, Mr Hunter's fiancee Maddie Bott was devastated and determined to fight for improvements to safety at rural level crossings.
Following the accident, Ms Bott launched a petition to improve level crossing safety across NSW which gathered over 18,000 signatures.
This week the state government announced it will trial innovative signs with LED flashing lights to improve safety and awareness at a dangerous level crossing on the Mary Gilmore Way at Bribbaree.
Ms Bott welcomed the announcement, saying it was a step in the right direction.
But with the trial set to go for two years, she said it's taking too long.
"I'm sick of hearing the word trial all the time," she said.
"It's just frustrating when putting lights at level crossings is clearly going to be beneficial."
When people tell Ms Bott about the high cost of level crossing upgrades, Ms Bott said "you can't put a price on how much Ethan's life was worth."
"If it was their family member who passed away from a collision with a freight train, I'm sure they would say the same," she said.
Ms Bott said before upgrading all level crossings with flashing lights, it is also vital to consider closing passive crossings where there are others nearby.
"Removing some of those is an important first step that would help reduce train accidents," she said.
Ms Bott said the Mary Gilmore Way crossing, which is "within walking distance" from the one at Eurabba Road where her fiance was killed, is "absolutely horrific."
"Truck drivers have to go on the wrong side of the road just so they can see down the railway line," she said.
"About 12 months before Ethan died, a man from near Wagga collided with a freight train there and he was really lucky to survive."
Member for Cootamundra Steph Cooke said if successful the signs could be rolled out across the electorate and "potentially save more lives and ensure everyone gets home to their loved ones."
Minister for Regional Transport and Roads Sam Farraway said rail crossing safety is a serious issue in Australia.
"Sixty-eight per cent of public road crossings use only stop and give way signs to warn about the presence of a level crossing and the need to stop to look for trains," he said.
To combat this, Mr Farraway said Transport for NSW has developed a "new strategic direction" to help fast track improvements at level crossings by trialling new technology.
"As well, we have reduced speed limits to 80km/h at more than 50 level crossings across regional NSW," he said.
"We know a lot of crashes at level crossings occur where the road speed limit is 100km an hour or greater, so reducing the speed limit gives drivers more time to see the level crossing ahead and stop for oncoming trains."
The trial is set to commence in September.
Originally from South Australia, Andrew Mangelsdorf grew up in Victoria before launching his career in Temora, NSW. He also served as a journalist at Lake Cargelligo before making the move to The Daily Advertiser in 2022.
