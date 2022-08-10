Fitzmaurice Street's growing reputation as an eclectic hospitality hub looks set to grow with news the main strip will land a new sustainability-focused cocktail bar.
Arriving in January or February next year, Keeper will open in the indoor-outdoor space directly behind Meccanico as Cadell Place's latest addition.
The cocktail bar will take a zero waste approach, meaning that minimal to no food product waste is created by a venue.
Co-owners Tom Opie and Connor Jeston have applied for Keeper's small bar liquor license, a venue which on top of having a low carbon footprint will be both "welcoming" and "a new experience".
"I'm very passionate about sustainability, have been for a very long time and the bar that I ran in Wollongong, we were very, very low waste," Mr Opie said.
An example of zero waste, Mr Opie said, would be using off-cuts and by-products from the kitchen's menu to help create a rotating cocktail list.
"Cocktails will be very much designed around the local ingredients we can find and lots of native ingredients," he said.
Patrons can also expect a rotating selection of craft beers, with a strong likelihood nearby Thirsty Crow Brewery will be on tap.
Mr Opie said leaving Wollongong to open his first cocktail bar in Wagga was an easy decision.
"It has heaps of potential," he said.
"I just feel like someone needs to come in there and do some good cocktails.
"Wagga is going to pump."
Mr Opie is familiar with the region thanks to his partner's family living in Wagga.
"I saw Cadell Place and I thought, 'man, I need to open a bar here'," he said.
"It's such a cool little spot - I've never really seen anything like it to be honest in the many places that I've been to around the country.
"Cadell Place is extremely individual and just a fantastic proposition for hospitality."
In its current state, the bar space requires some work before opening.
"Cadell Place are doing everything, so they're just getting everything industry standard," Mr Opie said.
"Just making it so that it is able to be pretty much a blank canvas to design.
"But a lot of the background in terms of design, we've done a lot of that work already, so hopefully it'll be relatively smooth sailing when we can all get in there."
Tim is a journalist from Sydney working for the Daily Advertiser in Wagga. He can be reached at tim.piccione@austcommunitymedia.com.au or 0436919968.
