An elderly man has been rushed to hospital after a crash in Wagga's suburbs.
Emergency services were called to Glenfield Park around 11.20am, a spokesperson for NSW Ambulance said, responding to reports of a single-vehicle accident.
Advertisement
Paramedics treated the man, believed to be aged in his 80s, at the scene at Yentoo Drive for some time after arrival.
In other news
A spokesperson for NSW Ambulance confirmed the patient was transported to Wagga Base Hospital in a critical condition around midday.
It appeared a sedan had gone through a small barrier adjacent to the footpath, and over an embankment onto an oval in the course of the incident.
A number of NSW Ambulance crews responded and police remain at the scene.
Yentoo Drive remains open to traffic.
More to come
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
You'll find my byline on breaking news, live blogs and anything in between. Got a tip? Email dhuntly@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
You'll find my byline on breaking news, live blogs and anything in between. Got a tip? Email dhuntly@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.