An elderly man has died following a crash in suburban Wagga on Wednesday.
Emergency services were called to Glenfield Park about 11.20am, a spokesperson for NSW Ambulance said, responding to reports of a single-vehicle accident.
Police said a BMW sedan reportedly lost control and struck a timber bollard adjacent to the footpath.
The car then went over an embankment and ended up on an oval behind Southcity shopping centre.
Paramedics treated a man, believed to be aged in his 80s, at the scene on Yentoo Drive for some time after their arrival.
The spokesperson confirmed the patient was then transported to Wagga Base Hospital in a critical condition around midday.
The man later died at the hospital, police said.
A NSW Police spokesperson said officers were investigating the crash but initial inquiries suggested the man may have suffered a medical episode prior to the incident.
Three NSW Ambulance crews responded to the crash.
NSW Fire and Rescue personnel and police also attended the scene.
Yentoo Drive remained open to traffic during the incident.
