Man dies following single vehicle accident in Glenfield Park, Wagga

Daisy Huntly
By Daisy Huntly
Updated August 10 2022 - 12:19pm, first published 8:30am
Emergency services on Yentoo Drive after a single-vehicle crash on Wednesday. Picture: Andrew Mangelsdorf

An elderly man has died following a crash in suburban Wagga on Wednesday.

