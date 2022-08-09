The recent flooding of North Wagga campsite Wilks Park has left many residents with the question; 'what is going to happen to all of the partially submerged tents'.
But, those who had been living among the homeless population at the campsite say they will be back to clean their previous living quarters up once the water subsides.
Jason Bonwick and his partner are among those who were forced to flee the site as water began to seep through their tents and the pair plan on returning briefly to clear the sit.
"I plan on going and cleaning up my stuff- but not sure any of it will be any good afterwards," Mr Bonwick said.
The pair will look elsewhere to live in the future.
Wagga SES had issued an evacuation order for Wilks Park on Sunday afternoon, giving those living at the site until 6pm that evening to relocate.
Many of those who had been living at Wilks Park left the site on foot and have since been living temporarily at the Wagga Showground until they can go back to the site to collect what is left of their belongings.
Some residents who had been living in tents situated on higher ground remain at the site.
Wagga Mayor Dallas Tout said he is aware of the tents and gear that is under water at the site.
"I drive past regularly every day," he said.
"We're keeping an eye on that and right now it's low risk, in that the water sitting in there is restricted and can't get anywhere.
"But we're watching out there and there's conversations happening."
Now working for The Daily Advertiser, Taylor has more than three years of experience working as a Journalist for Australian Community Media covering an array of topics.
