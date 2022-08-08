The Daily Advertiser

Benjamin Carl Danswan pleads guilty to failing to identify speeding driver in his ute on Olympic Highway

Rex Martinich
By Rex Martinich
August 8 2022 - 7:30pm
Wagga Court House. Picture: FILE

A Riverina man has pleaded guilty to failing to inform police who was driving his ute at high speeds on the Olympic Highway while he was elsewhere at an outlaw motorcycle club event.

