News of the demise of the necktie might be premature to hear some local tie enthusiasts tell it.
In recent weeks the accessory has become a topic of national debate after a newly elected Greens MP Max Chandler-Mather was dressed down by nationals MP Pat Conaghan for daring to address the house with an open collar.
Mr Conaghan was quickly shut down by the speaker of the house and Mr Chandler-Mather later questioned the role of business attire in the nation's parliament.
"It's completely bizarre that I need to dress up like a businessman when this place is supposed to represent all Australians," he said.
Fellow freshman politician David Pocock also eschewed a tie during his maiden senate speech, so has the necktie had its day?
For some they represent a vestige of British stuffiness and upper class snobbery, while for others it's a uniform which conveys respect and decorum. Wagga custom tie maker Bryce Hagen said that style is personal.
"I think clothing is someone's self expression, so I don't think it would be such a terrible thing if they weren't wearing a tie," he said. "I do like a very formal presentation, I can be a very formal person.
"To me it's like sophistication, luxury, that's what I try to do with my business as well."
And despite the national quarrel over the neck accessory, Mr Hagen, 18, sees no waning in their popularity.
"I haven't noticed people going away from them ... I've been busier than I've ever been," he said.
Member for Riverina Michael McCormack said there are more important issues than someone's choice of neck wear.
"I will maintain the dignity of the house by wearing a tie ... but if the Greens don't wish to, I think there are bigger fish to fry," he said.
While Wagga MP Dr Joe McGirr wants to strike a balance between decorum and emerging styles.
"We need to be able to accept that we're not all old white men in suits and ties, society is broader than that," he said. "I'd be very happy to ditch the tie."
Wagga based Nationals MLC Wes Fang said he honours tradition by wearing a necktie in the chamber, but "hates wearing them".
And were he to take a seat in parliament, Mr Hagen would indeed dress to the nines.
"I feel like it's a nicer way to present ... it makes me hold myself a little bit better. Confident," he said.
Conor comes to Wagga from Sydney, where he worked for education and health publications. Originally from London, Conor is interested in your quirky story. Mobile: 0400 311 335 EMAIL: conor.burke@dailyadvertiser.com.au
