A man has been taken to hospital after he was driven at and stabbed during an altercation involving intruders at a Wagga home.
Emergency services were called to an address on Simkin Crescent in Kooringal about 2am on Monday following reports a man had been stabbed.
Advertisement
A spokesperson for the Riverina Police District said officers were told a 28-year-old man was woken by two unknown males who were going through his vehicle.
IN OTHER NEWS:
Police said the man confronted the intruders as they fled to another vehicle.
The man managed to apprehend one of the males, before the other male drove towards him.
During the incident, the man was stabbed in the leg.
Police said the males fled in the vehicle they arrived in, which was later found burnt out.
The man was taken to Wagga Base Hospital in a stable condition.
As inquiries continue, anyone with information is urged to contact Wagga police on 6922 2599 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Now working for The Daily Advertiser, Taylor has more than three years of experience working as a Journalist for Australian Community Media covering an array of topics. Connect with her at taylor.dodge@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
Now working for The Daily Advertiser, Taylor has more than three years of experience working as a Journalist for Australian Community Media covering an array of topics. Connect with her at taylor.dodge@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.