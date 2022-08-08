The Daily Advertiser
Crime

Man stabbed during altercation involving intruders outside Kooringal home

Taylor Dodge
By Taylor Dodge
Updated August 8 2022 - 11:27am, first published 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
INVESTIGATION: Police confirm a male was stabbed after perpetrators confronted him while trying to gain access to a vehicle. Picture: File

A man has been taken to hospital after he was driven at and stabbed during an altercation involving intruders at a Wagga home.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Taylor Dodge

Taylor Dodge

Journalist

Now working for The Daily Advertiser, Taylor has more than three years of experience working as a Journalist for Australian Community Media covering an array of topics. Connect with her at taylor.dodge@austcommunitymedia.com.au.

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.