The Daily Advertiser

Wagga Business Chamber, Dr Joe McGirr launch new campaign

Taylor Dodge
By Taylor Dodge
Updated August 7 2022 - 3:01am, first published 3:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
LAUNCHED: Member for Wagga Dr Joe McGirl and Wagga Business Chamber manager Serena Hardwick have launched a new campaign. Picture: Madeline Begley

WAGGA businesses are being told to join forces in a move to try and attract skilled professionals to the area in a bid to combat skill and workforce shortages plaguing regional communities around the country.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Taylor Dodge

Taylor Dodge

Journalist

Now working for The Daily Advertiser, Taylor has more than three years of experience working as a Journalist for Australian Community Media covering an array of topics. Connect with her at taylor.dodge@austcommunitymedia.com.au.

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.