WAGGA businesses are being told to join forces in a move to try and attract skilled professionals to the area in a bid to combat skill and workforce shortages plaguing regional communities around the country.
Wagga Business Chamber in partnership with Member for Wagga Dr Joe McGirr launched a campaign titled I Work In Wagga, giving businesses a platform to shine on.
"I Work In Wagga has been designed to break down this misconception people have about moving to regional areas, such as there are no career opportunities regionally," Wagga Business Chamber manager Serena Hardwick said.
"It is designed to showcase the positions and the fantastic employers we have regionally."
Ms Hardwick said the idea for the campaign came after businesses kept approaching the chamber for advice on how they could attract staff.
Ms Hardwick said two of the issues businesses are having is not only attracting staff, but retaining staff.
Dr McGirr said questions he kept being asked by local employers included; 'Where do I find people to work' and 'How do I get people to work'.
"We're not alone in that, we're competing with the rest of regional NSW and the rest of Australia," Dr McGirr said.
"The great thing I love about the Wagga community and the Wagga Business Chamber is that we get on and solve things.
"We don't have all of the answers right now, but we know we have a problem and we're not going to run away from it."
Businesses are being called upon to share their stories on social media platforms using the tag #IWorkInWagga.
"I Work In Wagga is about telling your story, that your position exists here and that we're not all agricultural businesses here, we have successful career opportunities here and to break down that misconception that there are no career opportunities here," Ms Hardwick said.
"What we're really trying to communicate with this campaign is; 'come for the career, don't come for just a job, we want you to stay and you will have a really rewarding career."
The campaign was launched at a recent event where Wagga professionals were able to hear from the likes of guest speakers NAB Regional and Agribusiness Banking Leadership senior executive Naomi Stuart, Chief of People and Culture for Southern Cross Austereo Rebecca Ackland and Talent Acquisition Manager for Southern Cross Austereo Clare MacAdie.
The guest speakers delivered strategies to help Wagga businesses retain and attract staff.
Now working for The Daily Advertiser, Taylor has more than three years of experience working as a Journalist for Australian Community Media covering an array of topics. Connect with her at taylor.dodge@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
