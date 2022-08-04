The Daily Advertiser

Barellan will be without Sean Ellis and Mal Fernie as they look to cement their spot in the Farrer League top five

MM
By Matt Malone
August 4 2022 - 10:45am
BIG OUT: Damaging midfielder Sean Ellis will miss the remainder of the season for Barellan due to a knee injury. Picture: Barellan FNC

Barellan's finals aspirations have taken a hit with two-time best and fairest Sean Ellis ruled out for the remainder of the season.

MM

Matt Malone

Sports editor

