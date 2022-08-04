Barellan's finals aspirations have taken a hit with two-time best and fairest Sean Ellis ruled out for the remainder of the season.
Ellis missed last week's surprise loss to Temora and has now been ruled out for the rest of the Two Blues' season with a knee injury.
Advertisement
To make matters worse, mid-season recruit Mal Fernie is also out for the season after injuring his hamstring early in the loss to Temora.
The injury blows come as Barellan attempt to cling on to fifth spot over the final two rounds and take part in Farrer League finals for the first time in 31 years.
Barellan coach Alex Lawder revealed a niggling knee injury has finally claimed Ellis' season.
"We're the walking wounded, to be honest," Lawder said.
"Sean Ellis is now out for the season, Mal Fernie is now out for the season. Then we've got a few other guys who are very saw and are going to valiantly try and battle on.
"Sean had bone bruising about a month ago. He came back against Marrar and aggravated it again. He's now tore a tendon behind his knee. Then aggravated the bone bruising again."
MORE SPORT NEWS
The loss of Ellis and Fernie continues a tough season for Barellan, who have already lost Lawder and Mick Lovett to season-ending knee injuries.
While they may be down, Lawder and his Barellan group won't give up on finals until they are well and truly out.
They take on East Wagga-Kooringal at Gumly Oval on Saturday, followed by North Wagga at Barellan in the final round.
They need to cause at least one upset to remain in the hunt for fifth.
"It's daunting in a way, to go over to East Wagga, who have been one of the better teams in however long and try to knock them off on their home deck in a I suppose wet, muddy game," he said.
"But we won't give up.
"We'll give it a red hot crack. You just never know. Those teams (East Wagga-Kooringal and North Wagga) are both guaranteed finals so they'd have to be thinking that at some stage, does it matter if we drop one game, who knows."
While the results of the final two rounds won't change the Hawks and Saints' finals plans, Lawder said Barellan will be turning up and throwing everything at both teams.
Advertisement
"One hundred per cent. We've spoken about it previously about our destiny's in our own hands," he said.
"I think both East Wagga and North Wagga, they'd both be thinking to themselves damn it.
"There's still four teams that can get that last spot and with Temora playing Northern Jets playing each other this weekend, one of those teams will win and jump up. We know that full well.
"We're hoping for the best. Obviously East Wagga on their home track is no easy feat, I did notice they will be without a couple of players but we're not in any position to be underestimating any teams any time, we've got to go into the game thinking they're at full strength and I'm sure it will be a big game."
As for the hiccup against Temora last week, Lawder paid full credit to Temora but lamented his team's attitude.
"I think it was probably the same case as previous games we've played, we've had a few instances, going in thinking you were going to win but getting that wake up call," he said.
Advertisement
"You could put it purely down to not respecting your opposition enough."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.