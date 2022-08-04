The Daily Advertiser

Collingullie-Glenfield Park look set to have Harry Radley, James Pope, Noah Harper and Steven Jolliffe return for the clash against Mangoplah-Cookardinia United-Eastlakes

JM
By Jimmy Meiklejohn
Updated August 4 2022 - 8:04am, first published 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
KEY INCLUSION: Collingullie's Steven Jolliffe will be one of four Demons likely to return for the important clash on Saturday. Picture: Madeline Begley

Collingullie-Glenfield Park are set to welcome back four key names for their important clash against Mangoplah-Cookardinia United-Eastlakes as the Demons look to retain their spot on top of the Riverina League ladder.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JM

Jimmy Meiklejohn

Sports Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.