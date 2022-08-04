Collingullie-Glenfield Park are set to welcome back four key names for their important clash against Mangoplah-Cookardinia United-Eastlakes as the Demons look to retain their spot on top of the Riverina League ladder.
Harry Radley, Steven Jolliffe, James Pope and Noah Harper all missed the Demons win against Wagga Tigers last Saturday however Collingullie co-coach Brett Somerville confirmed the quartet were likely to return against the Goannas.
"We are pretty hopeful all of them will be back in," Somerville said.
"They have all been around this week on the track and we would expect all of them to be available and raring to go."
Saturday's clash will be a match-up between arguably the two in-form teams with Collingullie winning their last five while the Goannas have won six on the trot.
Somerville is well aware of the importance of the clash against the Goannas and said his side is looking forward to testing themselves against the in-form Goannas.
"It's obviously another test for us and we know what their form has been like of late," he said.
"We are excited to test ourselves against another quality opponent."
Collingullie's contested ball work the last couple of week's has been second to none and Somerville believes it will be a key factor in deciding who gets victory on Saturday.
"I think it's probably going to be at the coalface," he said.
"The contested footy and whoever has control of that.
"I know from last time we played them we got the jump on them, but after that it was a fairly even contest.
"If we can control the tempo and have good attack on the footy, that'll give us an opportunity to move forward and have shots on goal."
Collingullie's starts have been pretty good this year with them only losing two first quarters all year and they haven't lost once since round six.
However, they were slow to start last week against Wagga Tigers with only inaccurate goal kicking from their opponent allowing them to go into the first break with a lead.
Somerville admitted they would need to be fast out of the gates against the Goannas, otherwise they could find themselves playing catch-up.
"I think starts are important in any game," he said.
"But when you are playing against a quality opposition you don't want to be having to chase down.
"We will put an emphasis on how we start and make sure everyone is ready to go but you wouldn't expect anyone wouldn't be ready when there is a game like this coming up."
Although sitting on top of the ladder and effectively guaranteed a top three finish, Somerville said his side really hasn't given much thought to the upcoming finals series.
Instead they are focusing on getting the most out of their three remaining regular season matches against the Goannas, Leeton-Whitton and Coolamon.
"We haven't touched too much on it," Somerville said.
"We've had some pretty big games in the back end of the year.
"We had to get ourselves up for the Ganmain game and we knew Tigers were going to be tough then obviously Mango this week.
"So it's really just been a focus on what we are doing at this point of time."
